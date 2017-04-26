Lockheed flies long-range endurance test flights of Fury unmanned aircraft



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Apr 26, 2017



Lockheed Martin is flying long-range endurance missions with its Fury unmanned aerial system as it prepares for low-rate production of the vehicle.

Fury is a tactical Group 3 UAS with an endurance of more than 12 hours and a 100-pound payload of surveillance sensors and communications systems.

"These flight tests have consistently proven that Fury is a true 'anytime, anywhere' tactical Group 3 aircraft," Kevin Westfall, director of Unmanned Systems at Lockheed Martin, said in a press release. "Fury can be deployed to execute strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions with endurance and capability previously found only in Group 4 systems."

The Fury and its testing are funded internally by Lockheed Martin.

Fury flights are from a company operating base at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona. Infrastructure is in place at Lockheed Martin manufacturing facilities to quickly deliver Fury and to rapidly scale up to full-rate production needs.

The company said it's in talks with potential domestic and international customers for purchase of the aircraft.

