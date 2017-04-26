Lockheed flies long-range endurance test flights of Fury unmanned aircraft

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Apr 26, 2017
Lockheed Martin is flying long-range endurance missions with its Fury unmanned aerial system as it prepares for low-rate production of the vehicle.
Fury is a tactical Group 3 UAS with an endurance of more than 12 hours and a 100-pound payload of surveillance sensors and communications systems.
"These flight tests have consistently proven that Fury is a true 'anytime, anywhere' tactical Group 3 aircraft," Kevin Westfall, director of Unmanned Systems at Lockheed Martin, said in a press release. "Fury can be deployed to execute strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions with endurance and capability previously found only in Group 4 systems."
The Fury and its testing are funded internally by Lockheed Martin.
Fury flights are from a company operating base at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona. Infrastructure is in place at Lockheed Martin manufacturing facilities to quickly deliver Fury and to rapidly scale up to full-rate production needs.
The company said it's in talks with potential domestic and international customers for purchase of the aircraft.
Washington DC (SPX) Apr 26, 2017
Small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other robots have become increasingly affordable, capable, and available to both the U.S. military and adversaries alike. Enabling UAVs and similar assets to perform useful tasks under human supervision-that is, carrying out swarm tactics in concert with human teammates-holds tremendous promise to extend the advantages U.S. warfighters have in field oper ... read more
Related Links
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement