UAV NEWS
Lockheed flies long-range endurance test flights of Fury unmanned aircraft
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Apr 26, 2017


Lockheed Martin is flying long-range endurance missions with its Fury unmanned aerial system as it prepares for low-rate production of the vehicle.

Fury is a tactical Group 3 UAS with an endurance of more than 12 hours and a 100-pound payload of surveillance sensors and communications systems.

"These flight tests have consistently proven that Fury is a true 'anytime, anywhere' tactical Group 3 aircraft," Kevin Westfall, director of Unmanned Systems at Lockheed Martin, said in a press release. "Fury can be deployed to execute strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions with endurance and capability previously found only in Group 4 systems."

The Fury and its testing are funded internally by Lockheed Martin.

Fury flights are from a company operating base at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona. Infrastructure is in place at Lockheed Martin manufacturing facilities to quickly deliver Fury and to rapidly scale up to full-rate production needs.

The company said it's in talks with potential domestic and international customers for purchase of the aircraft.

Service Academies Swarm Challenge Live-Fly Competition Begins
 Washington DC (SPX) Apr 26, 2017
 Small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other robots have become increasingly affordable, capable, and available to both the U.S. military and adversaries alike. Enabling UAVs and similar assets to perform useful tasks under human supervision-that is, carrying out swarm tactics in concert with human teammates-holds tremendous promise to extend the advantages U.S. warfighters have in field oper ... read more
