MISSILE NEWS
Lockheed joins Gray Wolf missile development program
 by James Laporta
 Washington (UPI) Dec 28, 2017


Lockheed Martin has been granted $110 million to develop low-cost subsonic cruise missiles that can fly in ‘swarms.’ The first demonstrations will be conducted with an F-16 aircraft. Eventually, it will work with several other fighter jets

The Air Force has awarded Lockheed Martin the second deal, after Northrop Grumman, for development and demonstration of a new low-cost cruise missile called Gray Wolf.

The terms of the $110 million deal were made public by Lockheed Martin on Wednesday in announcing the five-year contract for phase 1 of Gray Wolf development.

Last week, the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory awarded the same deal to Northrop Grumman as part of the program to develop the weapon.

The Gray Wolf program aims to develop a low-cost, subsonic cruise missile that can be integrated into multiple air platforms from U.S. Air Force fighter jets to bombers. Lockheed officials say the initial demonstrations will be from an F-16.

Overall, the program aims to defeat an enemy's integrated air defense system by using cruise missiles combined with other weapon systems via a connected network.

"Lockheed Martin's concept for the Gray Wolf missile will be an affordable, counter-IAD missile that will operate efficiently in highly contested environments," Hady Mourad, Advanced Missiles Program director for Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said in a press release.

"Using the capabilities envisioned for later spirals, our system is being designed to maximize modularity, allowing our customer to incorporate advanced technologies such as more lethal warheads or more fuel-efficient engines, when those systems become available," said Mourad.

The Gray Wolf program consists of four development phases to facilitate rapid technology prototyping and multiple transition opportunities, Lockheed said. The first phase will establish an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract relationship with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, to run through late 2019.

"Our AFRL customer will benefit from decades of Lockheed Martin experience in building high-quality, low-cost systems like GMLRS, while capitalizing on the experience of our team in developing and integrating advanced cruise missiles such as JASSM and LRASM on military aircraft," Mourad said.

MISSILE NEWS
Russia finalises S-400 missile system deal with Turkey
 Moscow (AFP) Dec 21, 2017
 Russia said Thursday that it had completed negotiations with Turkey for the sale of an S-400 air defence missile system, with delivery scheduled for late 2019. "Practically speaking, the contract is entering the phase of realisation," said Vladimir Kozhin, a presidential aide who oversees matters of military cooperation. "All parameters, all technologies, the entire deal has been agreed." ... read more
