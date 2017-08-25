Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MISSILE NEWS
Lockheed receives $547.9M contract for Hellfire II missiles
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Aug 25, 2017


Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control has received a $547.9 million contract for the production and delivery of Hellfire II air-to-ground attack missiles.

The Department of Defense on Thursday announced the contract, which calls for 7,359 Hellfire II missiles, including their containers, to be delivered in several air-to-ground variants. The production run will occur in Orlando, Fla., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2020.

The Hellfire II is the primary air-to-ground short-range precision guided missile for U.S. helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, and is in service with many other nations. It has been produced in ground and ship-launched models as well.

The Hellfire uses a laser-guidance system that can either be directed by a laser targeting pod on the launching aircraft or a separate laser designator used by ground forces or other aircraft.

A variant used by the AH-64 Apache Longbow uses a radar and inertial guidance system that utilizes a fire-and-forget capability, which does not require continuous lock from the launching helicopter like the laser version does.

The Hellfire was designed primarily as an air-launched anti-tank weapon and has been in service since 1984. It has seen widespread use in Iraq, Afghanistan and other theaters as a general precision strike weapon.

It has been the main weapon used by unmanned aerial vehicles in the Department of Defense and Central Intelligence Agency's targeted drone strike program. More than 15,000 have been used in conventional and targeted attacks since 2001.

US Air Force awards Lockheed Martin Long Range Stand Off Missile contract
 Orlando FL (SPX) Aug 24, 2017
 Lockheed Martin received a $900 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to develop and mature technologies for the Long Range Stand Off (LRSO) missile program. Terms of the Technical Maturation and Risk Reduction (TMRR) contract were not disclosed. The TMRR phase of the program is a critical step in advancing technologies, systems and subsystems for the weapon program, leading up to the E
