Lockheed receives $547.9M contract for Hellfire II missiles

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Aug 25, 2017
Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control has received a $547.9 million contract for the production and delivery of Hellfire II air-to-ground attack missiles.
The Department of Defense on Thursday announced the contract, which calls for 7,359 Hellfire II missiles, including their containers, to be delivered in several air-to-ground variants. The production run will occur in Orlando, Fla., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2020.
The Hellfire II is the primary air-to-ground short-range precision guided missile for U.S. helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, and is in service with many other nations. It has been produced in ground and ship-launched models as well.
The Hellfire uses a laser-guidance system that can either be directed by a laser targeting pod on the launching aircraft or a separate laser designator used by ground forces or other aircraft.
A variant used by the AH-64 Apache Longbow uses a radar and inertial guidance system that utilizes a fire-and-forget capability, which does not require continuous lock from the launching helicopter like the laser version does.
The Hellfire was designed primarily as an air-launched anti-tank weapon and has been in service since 1984. It has seen widespread use in Iraq, Afghanistan and other theaters as a general precision strike weapon.
It has been the main weapon used by unmanned aerial vehicles in the Department of Defense and Central Intelligence Agency's targeted drone strike program. More than 15,000 have been used in conventional and targeted attacks since 2001.
Orlando FL (SPX) Aug 24, 2017
Lockheed Martin received a $900 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to develop and mature technologies for the Long Range Stand Off (LRSO) missile program. Terms of the Technical Maturation and Risk Reduction (TMRR) contract were not disclosed. The TMRR phase of the program is a critical step in advancing technologies, systems and subsystems for the weapon program, leading up to the E ... read more
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement