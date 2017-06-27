Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MISSILE DEFENSE
Lockheed receives PAC-3 anti-ballistic missile contract
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Jun 27, 2017


Lockheed Martin has received a $39.2 million modification to an existing contract in support of several allied countries Patriot Advanced Capability-3 anti-ballistic missile systems.

Under the modification, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, Lockheed would provide Pac-3 Support Center post-production re-capitalization and support services for Germany, Netherlands, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Japan and United Arab Emirates.

These services include work on the enhanced launcher system, field missile activities and unscheduled maintenance as ordered. Work will be conducted in Grand Prairie, Texas, and is expected to be finished by June 25, 2018. Fiscal 2017 Army operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $16.7 million were obligated upon award.

The Patriot Advanced Capability-3 anti-ballistic missile system is a development of the original Patriot series of surface-to-air missile launchers. It is designed to be easily and fully integrated with the Missile Defense Agency-run Ballistic Missile Defense System as one of its land-based components

The system forms the Lower Tier layer of protection for the BMDS, working with other BMD platforms like the Terminal High Altitude Air Defense and Standard Missile-3 by engaging targets that the other systems have failed to intercept. It uses a "hit-to-kill" kinetic energy method to destroy ballistic missiles during their terminal descent phase, and also provides another source of search and targeting data that is networked with the other systems.

The PAC-3 is currently deployed around the world and has been widely exported to allied nations.

MISSILE DEFENSE
S. Koreans march to protest US missile defence system
 Seoul (AFP) June 24, 2017
 Thousands of protesters marched near the US embassy in Seoul on Saturday, accusing President Donald Trump of "forcing" South Korea to deploy a controversial American missile defence system opposed by China. The protest came as South Korea's new president Moon Jae-In heads to Washington next week for his first summit with Trump amid soaring tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions. Ar ... read more
