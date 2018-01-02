Lockheed to support Korea's Peace Krypton intelligence aircraft



by James Laporta



(UPI) Jan 2, 2018



Lockheed Martin was awarded a $33.6 million contract by the U.S. Air Force to extend support for South Korea's tactical reconnaissance aircraft and mission support equipment.

The terms of the deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, enlists Lockheed to provide prime missions equipment and technical manuals in support of the Republic of Korea's Peace Krypton reconnaissance aircraft system.

The deal is not-to-exceed more than $33.6 million under a cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price undefinitized contract. A cost-plus-fixed-fee agreement would provide Lockheed Martin with a negotiated reimbursement fee if there are potential overrun costs on the contract.

Korea's Peace Krypton reconnaissance aircraft system is a militarized version of Raytheon's Hawker 800XP, reclassified as an RC-800 Hawker, a mid-size, twin-jet corporate aircraft that has been refurbished into a tactical and intelligence platform.

The RC-800's primary mission is to conduct both geospatial and signals intelligence. They are based out of Seoul Air Force base.

Work on the contract will occur in the Republic of Korea and Colorado Springs, Colo., and is expected to be completed by December 2019.

