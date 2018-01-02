Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
Lockheed to support Korea's Peace Krypton intelligence aircraft
 by James Laporta
 (UPI) Jan 2, 2018


Lockheed Martin was awarded a $33.6 million contract by the U.S. Air Force to extend support for South Korea's tactical reconnaissance aircraft and mission support equipment.

The terms of the deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, enlists Lockheed to provide prime missions equipment and technical manuals in support of the Republic of Korea's Peace Krypton reconnaissance aircraft system.

The deal is not-to-exceed more than $33.6 million under a cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price undefinitized contract. A cost-plus-fixed-fee agreement would provide Lockheed Martin with a negotiated reimbursement fee if there are potential overrun costs on the contract.

Korea's Peace Krypton reconnaissance aircraft system is a militarized version of Raytheon's Hawker 800XP, reclassified as an RC-800 Hawker, a mid-size, twin-jet corporate aircraft that has been refurbished into a tactical and intelligence platform.

The RC-800's primary mission is to conduct both geospatial and signals intelligence. They are based out of Seoul Air Force base.

Work on the contract will occur in the Republic of Korea and Colorado Springs, Colo., and is expected to be completed by December 2019.

UN bars four N.Korean ships from international ports
 United Nations, United States (AFP) Dec 28, 2017
 The UN Security Council on Thursday denied international port access to four North Korean ships suspected of carrying or having transported goods banned by international sanctions targeting Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. The ban of the four vessels - the Ul Ji Bong 6, Rung Ra 2, Sam Jong 2 and Rye Song Gang 1 - brings the UN's total number of blocked ships to eight. The United States reque
