Lockheed wins Special Operations logistics contract



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Aug 14, 2017



U.S. Special Operations Command is to receive global logistics and sustainment support services from Lockheed Martin, the company announced on Monday.

Lockheed's work as prime contractor for the Special Operations Forces Global Logistics Support Services program comes under a new indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity award, a follow-on award to a 2010 Contractor Logistics Support Services deal awarded to the company in 2010.

"After nearly a decade of successful logistics and sustainment performance on the SOF CLSS program, we look forward to continuing to transform the SOF logistics enterprise on a global scale," Paul Lemmo, vice president of Fire Control/SOF CLSS at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said in a press release. "We are honored to have been selected for the SOF GLSS program and have the right team in place to ensure our Special Operators have what they need, when and where they need it."

Services to be provided U.S. Special Operations Forces include advanced logistics, maintenance and sustainment services across a variety of aviation, ground and maritime platforms.

Among the services: life-cycle management of a global supply chain; warehouses and depots; aircraft, vehicle and equipment repair and maintenance; and support for business process transformations.

The Special Operations Forces Global Logistics Support Services program contract carries a maximum value of $8 billion.

