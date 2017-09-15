Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MILTECH
Logos Technologies gets DARPA contract for SilentHawk motorcycle
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Sep 15, 2017


General Dynamics begins manned live-fire testing of AJAX armored vehicle
Washington (UPI) Sep 15, 2017 -General Dynamics Land Systems U.K. has begun manned live-fire trials for its AJAX armored vehicle program, using the vehicle's CTA International 40mm autocannon, chain gun and smoke grenade launchers.

The trials will last five months beginning with static firing positions against immobile point targets and gradually progress to a moving vehicle engaging moving targets. The testing will occur in West Wales, Great Britain.

"The start of the CT40 cannon manned industry firing phase is a significant milestone in the AJAX programme," Kevin Connell, vice president of General Dynamics Land System U.K., said.

"This cutting-edge capability that enables AJAX to pack a significant punch, alongside its wide-range of best-in-class sensors that makes it an Information Age platform, ensures that the British Army has everything they need to do their job effectively," Connell said.

The AJAX is a family of armored-fighting vehicles being developed for the British Army. It is armed with the CT 40 autocannon and a coaxial 7.62mm chain gun for lighter targets.

It will be produced in several variants including command-and-control, strike vehicles and vehicle recovery platforms.

The CT 40 autocannon uses a type of telescoping 40mm ammunition designed to take up less space and reduce the necessary size of the gun. It can fire armor-piercing discarding sabot and high-explosive airburst ammunition out to an effective range of 2500 meters. It has a maximum rate of fire of up to 200 rounds per minute. It is used by both the British and French armed forces.

Logos Technologies is receiving a second Phase 2 contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency for the development of the SilentHawk hybrid electric motorcycle.

The motorcycle combines a RedShift MX racing bike produced by Alta Motors with a front-wheel drive system and range extender developed by Logos. It is designed to produce minimum engine noise for use by soldiers behind enemy lines.

"In 'silent' mode, when the range-extension genset is off, SilentHawk is about as loud as a normal office conversation," said Dale Turner, SilentHawk program manager.

"When the rider is out of harm's way, and the range-extension system is engaged to charge the motorcycle's propulsion battery and to provide auxiliary power for equipment, it's still only as loud a vacuum cleaner," Turner said.

Logos envisages SilentHawk being used by Special Forces teams to cross rough terrain in hostile territory. The bike has a range of 170 miles and weighs roughly 350 pounds. The engine can use any standard military fuel like JP-5, gasoline, propane and aviation gas, easing logistical burdens and letting soldiers use whatever fuel is available in theater.

With the new DARPA contract Logos is set to produce two new prototypes, one with a range extender and one without. "Our goal is an operational prototype with a modular architecture, which would enable the user to configure it with or without the range-extension system to meet specific mission requirements," Turner said.

MILTECH
Mobile Camouflage System displayed at DSEI 17
 Washington (UPI) Sep 6, 2017
 Saab Defense Group will be displaying its business unit Barracuda's Mobile Camouflage System at the Defense and Security Equipment International 2017 trade show, the company announced on Wednesday. The Mobile Camouflage System is designed to be applied to vehicles in several varieties to provide infrared, thermal and radar masking protection against enemy sensors. It can be applied in d
MILTECH
MILTECH
MILTECH
MILTECH
MILTECH
MILTECH
MILTECH
MILTECH
