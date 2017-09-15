Logos Technologies gets DARPA contract for SilentHawk motorcycle

|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Sep 15, 2017
Logos Technologies is receiving a second Phase 2 contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency for the development of the SilentHawk hybrid electric motorcycle.
The motorcycle combines a RedShift MX racing bike produced by Alta Motors with a front-wheel drive system and range extender developed by Logos. It is designed to produce minimum engine noise for use by soldiers behind enemy lines.
"In 'silent' mode, when the range-extension genset is off, SilentHawk is about as loud as a normal office conversation," said Dale Turner, SilentHawk program manager.
"When the rider is out of harm's way, and the range-extension system is engaged to charge the motorcycle's propulsion battery and to provide auxiliary power for equipment, it's still only as loud a vacuum cleaner," Turner said.
Logos envisages SilentHawk being used by Special Forces teams to cross rough terrain in hostile territory. The bike has a range of 170 miles and weighs roughly 350 pounds. The engine can use any standard military fuel like JP-5, gasoline, propane and aviation gas, easing logistical burdens and letting soldiers use whatever fuel is available in theater.
With the new DARPA contract Logos is set to produce two new prototypes, one with a range extender and one without. "Our goal is an operational prototype with a modular architecture, which would enable the user to configure it with or without the range-extension system to meet specific mission requirements," Turner said.
