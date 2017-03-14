MBDA unveils new short-range air defense platform



by Ryan Maass



(UPI) Mar 14, 2017



MBDA Missile Systems revealed its new short-range air defense system, the Mistral ATLAS-RC, during the HOMSEC 2017 conference in Madrid, Spain.

In a statement announcing the new product's debut, the company said the new platform is specifically designed for "very short" range engagements, and tailored to the security needs of Spain's defense ministry.

The platform is comprised of a turret made to be mounted on light armored armored vehicles such as the URO VAMTAC ST5 used by the Spanish army, armed with two Mistral missiles and a thermal sight. Users are able to operate the weapon system from inside the armored vehicle, a feature MBDA says makes their customers safer from threats.

Mistral ATLAS-RC operators are able to move the turret in any direction.

According to MBDA, the solution is ideal for combating airborne threats such as fixed and rotary-wing aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The system features a fire-and-forget capability and a full-imaging seeker designed to avoid countermeasures.

HOMSEC 2017 is a security industry conference currently being held in Madrid from March 14 to 16. The exhibits focus on urban and civil assets, areas the event's organizers say have a growing demand for innovative security solutions.

Moscow (AFP) March 9, 2017





The Kremlin on Thursday denied an accusation by a top US general that Russia violated an arms control treaty with Washington by deploying a land-based cruise missile system. "Russia has been, remains and will continue to be committed to all its international obligations, including those resulting from the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "Therefo ... read more

Related Links

