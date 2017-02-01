Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MISSILE DEFENSE
MEADS team submits updated proposal for Poland's Wilsa program
 by Ryan Maass
 Warsaw, Poland (UPI) Feb 1, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

The Polish government received an updated offer for its medium-range air defense program from MEADS International.

The offer updates the company's proposal alongside Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa in September, intensifying the competition between Raytheon and Lockheed Martin for the contract.

Included in the proposal for Poland's missile defense project, known as Wilsa, is MEADS International's Technology Transfer Plan. The package is comprised of active electronically scanned array radar and digital defense systems designed to provide 360 degrees of coverage.

"MEADS represents the most affordable and the quickest path to the capabilities Poland requires," MEADS vice president Tom Oles said in a press release. "If MEADS is selected for Wisła, the Polish industry will benefit from technology implementation and future sales of MEADS in partnership with global leaders in defense."

The MEADS System has been jointly developed between industry partners in Germany, Italy and the United States to replace the Patriot missile defense system developed by Raytheon. The industry team says the ground-based platform can engage threats from any direction and works with other NATO-aligned forces.


