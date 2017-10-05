Major battlefronts against IS in Iraq and Syria

Baghdad (AFP) Oct 5, 2017 - Iraqi forces on Thursday seized the northern town of Hawija, driving the Islamic State group from one of its last two pockets of territory in the country.

Here are some key dates in the history of IS in Iraq:

- Jihadist breakthrough -

January 4, 2014: Iraq loses its first key town since the US-led invasion of 2003, as fighters from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) and allies capture Fallujah and parts of Ramadi, west of Baghdad.

The vast Anbar province that surrounds the two towns is predominantly Sunni Arab and fiercely resisted US troops when they occupied Iraq.

- Mosul captured -

June 10, 2014: ISIL launches a lightning offensive in northwestern Iraq, seizing second city Mosul and Sunni Arab areas bordering the autonomous Kurdistan region. Tens of thousands of Christians and Yazidis flee.

- 'Caliphate' proclaimed -

June 29, 2014: ISIL declares a "caliphate" in territories it holds in Iraq and Syria, rebranding itself the Islamic State and declaring its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi "caliph".

- US-led coalition -

August 8, 2014: US warplanes strike IS positions in northern Iraq in response to an appeal from the Iraqi government.

September 23: The United States and Arab allies launch air strikes on IS in Syria after an international coalition is formed to defeat the group.

- Early IS losses in Iraq -

March 31, 2015: Iraq announces the "liberation" of Tikrit, 160 kilometres (100 miles) north of Baghdad, after nearly 10 months under IS rule.

February 9, 2016: Anbar provincial capital Ramadi is recaptured from the jihadists.

June 26: Iraqi forces retake Fallujah after two and a half years outside government control.

- The battle for Mosul -

October 17, 2016: Around 30,000 Iraqi soldiers, police and special forces members, backed by US-led air support, launch a vast operation to retake Mosul.

Three months, later they retake the city's east and turn their attention to the west.

July 9: Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declares victory in Mosul, capping nine months of fighting.

- The battle for Tal Afar -

August 20, 2017: Iraq announces the start of an assault on Tal Afar, 70 kilometres (40 miles) west of Mosul.

August 31: Abadi's office says Tal Afar and the surrounding area are fully retaken, declaring that "the province of Nineveh is now entirely in the hands of our forces".

The battle lasted 12 days and Tal Afar's recapture deprived IS of what was once a key supply hub between its territory in Iraq and Syria.

- The battle for Hawija -

September 1: Iraq announces plans to retake IS's last two enclaves in the country, a pocket around the insurgent bastion of Hawija and a stretch of the Euphrates Valley near the border with Syria.

September 19: Iraqi forces launch a drive up the Euphrates towards the IS-held town of Anna, Rawa and Al-Qaim.

September 21: Iraqi forces and paramilitary units launch a dawn assault on the besieged IS-held pocket around Hawija.

October 5: Abadi says his forces have retaken the whole Hawija enclave. "All that remains is the strip on the border with Syria," he tells a news conference in Paris.