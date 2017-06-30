Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
Massive military parade for Xi as Hong Kong activists freed
 By Aaron TAM
 Hong Kong (AFP) June 30, 2017


Room service? Xi takes over Hong Kong luxury hotels
Hong Kong (AFP) June 30, 2017 - China's President Xi Jinping will want for nothing during his three-day visit to Hong Kong after taking over two entire luxury hotels with more than 1,300 rooms between them.

The glitzy harbourfront Grand Hyatt and Renaissance, in the business and commercial district of Wan Chai, are usually bustling with guests as well as visitors to their popular bars and restaurants.

But now all entrances are blocked by metal barricades or guarded by security as the politically turbulent city remains in lockdown for Xi's landmark trip to mark 20 years since it was handed back to China by Britain.

Xi checked in Thursday and will leave Saturday, with it unclear who is footing the extensive room bill.

Local media said he would stay in the lower-profile four-star Renaissance for security reasons, with the five-star Hyatt for his entourage.

Staying at the Renaissance reportedly costs as much as HK$28,000 ($3,586) per night, with the presidential suite including living and dining rooms, a conference room, and a marble bathroom.

A presidential suite at the Grand Hyatt costs three times as much, according to local media, with guests asked to call direct to organise bespoke facilities. One high-end suite at the hotel comes equipped with a giant glass-walled infinity bath and in-room spa treatments, according to the website.

Booking out both hotels for two nights at even the most basic standard room rate would be worth more than five million Hong Kong dollars -- over 700,000 US dollars.

The Grand Hyatt confirmed to AFP that "one group of people" had booked out all its rooms, while the adjacent Renaissance would not comment on arrangements.

High-profile visitors usually choose the Hyatt, but stop short of booking out the whole hotel and the one next door.

The hotels are next to the convention centre which is the focal point for the anniversary celebrations and is protected by a massive security cordon, including machine-gun toting police officers and two-metre high (6.56 feet) waterfilled barricades.

Authorities are anxious to keep protesters away from Xi, who is visiting for the first time since he became leader in 2013, as political tensions remain high and concerns grow Beijing is threatening the semi-autonomous city's freedoms.

The nearest protest area to the hotels is almost 500 metres (1,640 feet) away and the famous Victoria Harbour has become a restricted flying zone.

Tanks, missile launchers and chanting troops greeted President Xi Jinping in a potent display of Chinese military might Friday as part of his landmark visit to politically divided Hong Kong.

The show of force came hours after activists were released from police custody following their arrest over a protest.

Xi arrived in the city on Thursday to mark 20 years since Hong Kong was returned to China by Britain, with authorities desperate to stick to the script during anniversary celebrations.

A huge security operation has shut down large parts of the city, with thousands of police deployed to keep away demonstrators angry at Beijing's tightening grip on the freedoms of nearly eight million people.

Xi inspected troops at China's People's Liberation Army airfield in rural northern Hong Kong Friday morning, wearing a black Mao suit and riding an open-top camouflage jeep in the largest military parade since the 1997 handover.

As the jeep slowly drove past row upon row of air, naval and land personnel, Xi shouted "Hello comrades!" as the troops responded "Hello chairman!"

Armoured vehicles topped with missile launchers and military helicopters lined Xi's path along the airstrip for the eight-minute extravaganza.

Members of the public waved flags from packed stands and were given gift bags including a camouflage cap, water and snacks in the blazing heat.

Press were issued a notice ahead of the event barring them from bringing an eclectic list of items, including make-up, deodorant, plants, animals, opium and heroin.

There were fears that the PLA would crack down in Hong Kong when it was returned to China, particularly after the brutal crushing of student protests in Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, but it has kept a very low profile.

Friday's parade was a rare display.

- Police action -

The PLA is responsible for defending the city and comprises only mainland troops, with Hong Kong residents unable to serve, but it is barred from interfering in local affairs.

A banner behind the troops read "Fully implementing 'one country, two systems', this great policy", referring to Hong Kong's semi-autonomous set-up.

As part of the handover deal, Hong Kong was guaranteed rights including freedom of speech and an independent judiciary for 50 years, but there are concerns those liberties are disappearing as Beijing becomes ever more assertive.

Xi's three-day visit is his first since becoming leader in 2013, and comes three years after huge pro-democracy rallies crippled Hong Kong.

Student protest leader Joshua Wong and young legislator Nathan Law were among those detained by police Wednesday night for "public nuisance" over a protest a stone's throw away from the hotels where Xi and his entourage are staying.

The 26 activists arrested were released from police custody in the early hours of Friday after threatening to go to the High Court to petition against their ongoing incarceration.

Police told AFP they had not been charged, but bailed to report back in September.

In public comments Thursday Xi pledged support to Hong Kong and praised the government for "dealing a blow" to an independence movement that has infuriated Beijing.

Calls for the city to break away from China grew out of the failure of the mass pro-democracy rallies in 2014 to win political reform.

Xi will attend a banquet at the harbourfront convention centre Friday night, followed by a variety show.

SUPERPOWERS
US defence chief rebukes Putin for 'mischief'
 Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (AFP) June 28, 2017
 Pentagon chief Jim Mattis accused Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday of making international "mischief" and said America's commitment to NATO remains unwavering. Speaking to students in Germany to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Marshall Plan to rebuild World War II-ravaged Europe, Mattis said Russia had chosen to challenge the "secure and peaceful" post-war order. The ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Boecore awarded contract for ballistic missile launch warning system

 S. Koreans march to protest US missile defence system

 Suspected N.Korea drone filmed missile defence site: Seoul

 Seoul trapped between a rock and a THAAD place; NK tests cruise missile
SUPERPOWERS
RAMSYS GmbH awarded RAM missile contract

 IAI test fires new surface-to-surface missile

 Raytheon, Kongsberg to bid for Navy missile contract

 New SM-6 missile variant to begin at-sea testing
SUPERPOWERS
Leonardo, Hensoldt awarded $323 million U.K. IFF contract

 Smart Quadcopters Find their Way without Human Help or GPS

 China drone king turns to farming

 Rockwell Collins to supply avionics for General Atomics MQ-9B
SUPERPOWERS
Harris Corp. awarded Special Forces radio contract

 Airbus provides German troops with support communications at 15 sites worldwide

 Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment
SUPERPOWERS
Switzerland orders Saab's anti-tank weapon

 Denmark contracts with General Dynamics for EAGLE armored ATVs

 Four companies receive contracts for non-lethal weapons development

 BAE, Leonardo partner on precision-guided artillery ammunition
SUPERPOWERS
House Appropriations defense subcommittee bill could mean more ships, planes

 Weapons found after shots fired in oil field: Saudi

 Mattis, Dunford press Congress for increased, stable budgets

 Senate narrowly defeats resolution blocking Saudi arms sale
SUPERPOWERS
Under US pressure, UN agrees on deep cuts to peacekeeping

 Australia accused of spying on China: Chinese media

 Provocateur Ai Weiwei taunts US with activist piece

 China protests alleged Indian border incursion
SUPERPOWERS
Chemists perform surgery on nanoparticles

 Silver atom nanoclusters could become efficient biosensors

 Superconducting nanowire memory cell, miniaturized technology

 Nanotechnology reveals hidden depths of bacterial 'machines'



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement