Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILPLEX
Mattis presses Congress for $30B defense hike
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Mar 23, 2017


U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis implored lawmakers to approve the Trump Administration's proposed $30 billion defense budget boost on Wednesday.

Speaking during a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, Mattis said the additional funds for fiscal 2017 were necessary to ensure military readiness, suggesting key assets have been underfunded.

"[The spending increase is needed to] get our aircraft back in the air, our ships back to sea, and our troops back in the field with refurbished or new equipment and proper training," he said.

The defense secretary went on to make his case for additional spending by saying the United States is facing more hostile threats around the world, and more robust defense resources can help government leaders reach diplomatic solutions.

"Our military must ensure that the president and our diplomats always negotiate from a position of strength," Mattis added. "Global threats require a global response, applying the full weight of our own and our allies' power, allies which are also increasing their defense outlays."

President Donald Trump revealed his initial budget proposal to Congress at the end of February, which allocated a $54 billion increase in defense spending partially paid for by cuts to other federal services. Trump has claimed military readiness suffered under his predecessor.

Despite the spending surge for military services, the Trump Administration planned to strip funding for the U.S. Coast Guard. A bipartisan coalition of lawmakers on Capitol Hill blocked the move earlier this week.

MILPLEX
Where Trump wants the Pentagon to spend its extra billions
 Washington (AFP) March 16, 2017
 President Donald Trump's 2018 budget outline includes an almost 10 percent hike in defense spending, which already surpasses that of the next seven countries combined. Overall Pentagon funding would swell from about $583 billion budgeted for fiscal year 2017 to $639 billion next year, and would be paid for by deep cuts to other agencies and the scrapping of a plethora of programs. Trump ... read more
Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILPLEX
Israel's David's Sling missile system to be operational in weeks

 Israel says it foiled Syrian ballistic missile threat

 Russia takes swipe at US missile defence in South Korea

 Raytheon developing next-gen missile defense communications
MILPLEX
China aims advanced DF-16 missiles at Taiwan: minister

 State Dept. approves possible sale of Hellfire missiles to Britain

 Pakistan test fires land-based anti-ship missile

 Russia's Baltic Fleet trains with S-400 air defense systems
MILPLEX
General Atomics producing additional MQ-9 drone parts

 Heron 1 UAV becomes operational in Singapore

 FAA Approval Could Mean Big Things for UAS Adoption

 Rakuten and AirMap announce joint venture to bring unmanned traffic management platform to Japan
MILPLEX
Hensoldt, Leonardo offering Mode 5 IFF systems

 Israel taps Elbit Systems for advanced radios

 Delta IV rocket launches military communications satellite

 Harris radio system gains NSA certification
MILPLEX
U.S. Army emphasizing mobility for next combat vehicle

 ST Engineering to produce next-gen AFV for Singapore

 Ukroboronprom test fires Shkval, Stilet weapons

 Lithuania orders Bushmaster guns from Orbital ATK
MILPLEX
Mattis presses Congress for $30B defense hike

 Where Trump wants the Pentagon to spend its extra billions

 Trump to press Congress for defense spending boost

 BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump
MILPLEX
Tillerson to skip NATO meeting next month

 Germany blocks defense exports to Turkey

 China-backed bank approves 13 new members

 Manila could share maritime resources with China: Duterte
MILPLEX
Scientists created nanopowders for the synthesis of new aluminum alloys

 Researchers develop new method to program nanoparticle organization in polymer thin films

 Light-controlled gearbox for nanomachines

 The world's first international race for molecule-cars, the Nanocar Race is on



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement