Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILTECH
Members of Congress send letter asking DOD to refuse transgender ban
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Aug 4, 2017


More than 50 Democrats in Congress have signed a letter to Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford calling on them to refuse any unconstitutional ban on transgendered troops in the military.

The letter is a response to President Donald Trump's tweets on July 26 that transgendered troops would not be permitted to serve in the military, though no official policy has been issued, according to the Department of Defense.

"The Department of Defense is awaiting formal guidance from the White House as a follow-up to the commander-in-chief's announcement on military service by transgender personnel," chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana White said in a statement July 27.

"We will provide detailed guidance to the department in the near future for how this policy change will be implemented"

Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis told reporters Friday that discussions on the matter are ongoing with the White House, but no official policy has been made.

"We will await formal direction and once we get that we would provide implementing guidance and implement accordingly. But that's not happened yet," Davis said.

The letter was led by the ranking members of the House Armed Services and Judiciary committees, Rep. Adam Smith and Rep. John Conyers, who also released a statement urging Mattis and Dunford to ignore any directives leading to a ban.

"President Trump's recent Twitter announcement banning military service by transgender individuals is not only bad policy, it is unconstitutional," the statement said.

"It defies common sense to deny the military these service members' 'mission-critical' skills. No American who is willing and able should be denied the honor and responsibilities that come with serving in our Armed Forces solely on the basis of their status as the member of a protected group."

The letter argued that any ban would be unconstitutional and would degrade military readiness due to loss of personnel with vital skills. It accused the president of exploiting a wedge issue for political gain, as well as decrying policy changes based on a tweet.

A 2016 RAND Corporation study cited by the letter found that allowing transgendered troops has minimal effect on military readiness and incurs medical costs of less than $10 million a year.

MILTECH
LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract
 Washington (UPI) Jul 17, 2017
 LOC Performance has received a $49.1 million modification to an existing contract for Bradley Fighting Vehicle modification kits and installation. The modification, announced by the Department of Defense on Friday, is for the acquisition and modification work of 276 Bradley Engineering Change Proposal 1 kits and two sets of spare parts. This will be used to upgrade Bradley Fighting Vehi ... read more
Related Links
 The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILTECH
US successfully tests missile intercept system

 S. Korea speeds up US missile defence over North's missile test

 Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Ralph Johnson completes builders trials

 Yemeni rebel missile shot down near Mecca: Arab coalition
MILTECH
Lockheed receives $161.4M ATACMS missile life-extension contract

 Pentagon alarm over Turkey plan to buy Russian missiles

 Lockheed demos deck-launched variant of LRASM

 Iran rules out halt to missile tests as tension with US rises
MILTECH
Northrop Grumman receives contract for MQ-4C Triton surveillance UAVs

 Mobile force protection aims to thwart adversaries' small UAVs and Drones

 The flying kettle

 Insitu receives contract for Afghan ScanEagle UAS services
MILTECH
Army orders Falcon III HMS radios from Harris

 82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 SES Government Solutions lands additional MEO Beam task order with DoD
MILTECH
LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract

 Blast at rebel Georgian arms depot injures 50: Russia media

 Canadian armed forces to receive new machine guns

 Slovakia deploys Saab's Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon
MILTECH
DOD's acquisition, technology and logistics office to get a makeover

 BAE plans defense hub in Australia; as group profits soar

 Japan's scandal-hit defence chief resigns

 GAO report details sting operation that defrauded DOD surplus program for police
MILTECH
China scores diplomatic coup in sea row

 Wintershall warns U.S. against playing 'geopolitical football.'

 China unmoved as Trump rails over North Korea

 China ups ante in high-altitude standoff with India
MILTECH
New method promises easier nanoscale manufacturing

 Nanoparticles could spur better LEDs, invisibility cloaks

 New material resembling a metal nanosponge could reduce computer energy consumption

 How do you build a metal nanoparticle?



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement