Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
THE STANS
Militants storm Kabul spy training centre
 by Staff Writers
 Kabul (AFP) Dec 18, 2017


Militants stormed an intelligence agency training centre in Kabul on Monday in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group, triggering an intense gunbattle with Afghan police.

Security forces battled the militants, besieged in a construction site at the National Directorate of Security (NDS), for hours before killing at least two attackers.

"They were well hidden in buildings under construction. We exploded their VBIED and killed two or three of them," a source with the NDS told AFP on condition of anonymity, referring to a car bomb that attackers brought to the scene.

Kabul police spokesman Basir Mujahid said two police officers were injured but there were no civilian casualties.

During the attack, roads to the area were closed and dozens of police and intelligence officers blocked access to the public.

AFP reporters, who were held more than a kilometre away from the scene, saw ambulances and reinforcements headed towards the site.

"I was going toward my school. It (the attack) happened suddenly... the police arrived in the area fast and blocked the roads, not allowing anyone to get to their homes," Naweed, a student, told AFP.

IS claimed responsibility for the attack through its propaganda arm.

"Two IS attackers raid the Afghan intelligence centre in Kabul," the jihadists' Amaq outlet reported.

The Afghan capital in recent months has become one of the deadliest places in the war-torn country for civilians, as the resurgent Taliban and increasingly IS both step up their attacks on security installations and mosques.

- Military targeted -

Security in Kabul has been strengthened since May 31 when a massive truck bomb ripped through the city's diplomatic quarter, killing about 150 people and wounding around 400 -- mostly civilians.

No group has officially claimed responsibility for that attack, which the government blamed on the Taliban-allied Haqqani Network.

Elsewhere in the country, a Taliban suicide attacker detonated a car bomb in the southern city of Lashkar Gah, capital of Helmand province, late Monday killing at least two civilians and wounding 30 people.

Helmand police chief Ghafar Sapay said 12 of the wounded were police personnel.

The Taliban have targeted military installations in recent months, including a spate of attacks in October that killed around 150 people.

Afghan forces, already beset by desertions and corruption, have seen casualties soar to what a US watchdog has described as "shockingly high" levels since NATO forces officially ended their combat mission in 2014 and began a training and support role.

Morale has been further eroded by long-running fears that the militants have insider help -- everything from infiltrators in the ranks to corrupt Afghan forces selling equipment to the Taliban.

IS, which has expanded its presence in Afghanistan since it first appeared in the region in 2015, has also scaled up its attacks in Kabul, including those on the country's Shiite minority.

Last month a suicide attacker blew himself up outside a political gathering in Kabul, killing at least 14 people in an attack claimed by IS.

THE STANS
In Kashmir, Pakistan and India race to tap the Himalayas
 Muzaffarabad, Pakistan (AFP) Dec 17, 2017
 Several hundred metres underground, thousands of labourers grind away day and night on a mammoth hydroelectric project in contested Kashmir, where India and Pakistan are racing to tap the subcontinent's diminishing freshwater supplies. The arch rivals have been building duelling power plants along the banks of the turquoise Neelum River for years. The two projects, located on opposite si ... read more
Related Links
 News From Across The Stans

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

THE STANS
US, S. Korea, Japan start missile-tracking drill, irking China

 Japan to host joint missile tracking drill amid N. Korea threat

 Israel shoots down rocket fired from Gaza: army

 Japan plans long-range missiles amid N. Korea threat: minister
THE STANS
Iran supplied ballistic missile to Yemen rebels: US

 Lockheed Martin successfully fired their new anti-ship missile

 UN does not confirm Iran link to Yemen missiles: report

 Raytheon awarded modified contract for AIM-120 missiles
THE STANS
Dutch police ground drone-fighting eagles

 Jet-powered drone tested by BAE Systems

 Hensoldt intros new counter-drone system

 China says Indian drone 'invaded' its airspace, crashed
THE STANS
Military defense market faces new challenges to acquiring SatCom platforms

 Harris contracted by Army for radios for security force assistance brigades

 Joint Hellas-Sat-4 and SaudiGeoSat-1 satellite ready for environmental tests

 Government outsourcing disrupts space as SatComm services commercialised
THE STANS
Medical issues affect British army readiness

 U.S. Army to upgrade weapons on Abrams tanks

 Data-collecting device could make for better training of soldiers

 Public-private partnership to speed up military technology development
THE STANS
Department of Defense seeks to speed up acquisition process

 EU launches defence pact with submarine drones

 Dutch want arms dealer's extradition after S.Africa arrest

 Raytheon forms new company in United Arab Emirates
THE STANS
China dismisses 'hype' over S. China Sea military buildup

 EU launches defence pact it calls 'bad news for enemies'

 NATO to complete move to new billion euro HQ by mid-June

 Japan eyes $46bn defence budget to counter N. Korea: report
THE STANS
Discovery sets new world standard in nano generators

 A 100-fold leap to GigaDalton DNA nanotech

 New nanowires are just a few atoms thick

 Physicists explain metallic conductivity of thin carbon nanotube films



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement