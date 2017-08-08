Milrem seeks U.S. sub-contractors for Titan UGV



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Aug 8, 2017



Estonian Defense company Milrem is exhibiting its Titan unmanned ground vehicle in Michigan this week in a bid to attract U.S. sub-contractors for production, the company announced on Tuesday.

Titan, being displayed at the Ground Vehicle Systems Engineering and Technology Symposium, has been selected by the U.S. Army's Squad Maneuver Equipment Transport program for testing.

"Milrem has been looking for potential manufacturing partners in the U.S. for some time now," Kuldar Vaarsi, chief executive officer at Milrem, said in a press release."Since our first-of-its-kind unmanned ground vehicle Titan has been accepted to Phase I of the U.S. Army's testing program SMET the activities have been accelerated."

Titan is a joint product with QinetiQ North America. It is comprised of a modular hybrid unmanned ground vehicle from Milrem and a tactical robot controller and applique kit from QNA. It acts as a support platform for dismounted troops, carrying soldier equipment.

The vehicle can also be used to carry remote weapon stations with small- and large-caliber weapons.

