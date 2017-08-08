Milrem seeks U.S. sub-contractors for Titan UGV

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Aug 8, 2017
Estonian Defense company Milrem is exhibiting its Titan unmanned ground vehicle in Michigan this week in a bid to attract U.S. sub-contractors for production, the company announced on Tuesday.
Titan, being displayed at the Ground Vehicle Systems Engineering and Technology Symposium, has been selected by the U.S. Army's Squad Maneuver Equipment Transport program for testing.
"Milrem has been looking for potential manufacturing partners in the U.S. for some time now," Kuldar Vaarsi, chief executive officer at Milrem, said in a press release."Since our first-of-its-kind unmanned ground vehicle Titan has been accepted to Phase I of the U.S. Army's testing program SMET the activities have been accelerated."
Titan is a joint product with QinetiQ North America. It is comprised of a modular hybrid unmanned ground vehicle from Milrem and a tactical robot controller and applique kit from QNA. It acts as a support platform for dismounted troops, carrying soldier equipment.
The vehicle can also be used to carry remote weapon stations with small- and large-caliber weapons.
Washington (UPI) Aug 4, 2017
More than 50 Democrats in Congress have signed a letter to Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford calling on them to refuse any unconstitutional ban on transgendered troops in the military. The letter is a response to President Donald Trump's tweets on July 26 that transgendered troops would not be permitted to serve in the military, t ... read more
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement