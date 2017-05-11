Milrem touts unmanned ground vehicle

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington DC (UPI) May 11, 2017
Milrem, the Estonian technology company, is bannering its Titan multi-purpose unmanned ground vehicle for military use.
The Titan THeMIS, or Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System, is a customizable platform with an open architecture and can be used to transport an infantry squad's gear, as a remote weapon station, or for detection and disposal of improvised explosive devices.
"It will significantly reduce warfighter workload, serve as a force multiplier and increase situational awareness," said Kuldar Vaarsi, Milrem's chief executive officer.
Milrem produces the Titan with QinetiQ North America, which supplies the vehicle's control technology -- a tactical robot controller and robotic Appliqué kit.
Designed for the U.S. Army's Squad Multipurpose Equipment Transport program, it features a diesel-electric hybrid drive, can carry a payload of 1,650lbs and has a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour.
