Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE NEWS
Missile test fears as N. Korea marks key party anniversary
 by Staff Writers
 Seoul (AFP) Oct 10, 2017


South Korea said Tuesday it was maintaining full military readiness following intense speculation of a possible ballistic missile test by the North as it marks a key anniversary.

Tensions over North Korea's weapons programme have soared in recent months with Pyongyang launching a flurry of missiles and conducting its sixth and most powerful nuclear test in defiance of multiple sets of UN sanctions.

North Korea often uses provocative tests to mark key historical commemorations and the country is celebrating the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said its military was closely monitoring the movements of the North Korean army and maintaining full readiness.

Consistent movements of personnel and equipment were being detected in certain locations in the North, Yonhap news agency reported, suggesting that preparations for another weapons test might be under way.

Pyongyang conducted its fifth nuclear test on the anniversary of the founding day of North Korea last year.

It remains unclear whether North Korea is holding official celebrations for the party anniversary or if its leader Kim Jong-Un is making any public appearances for the occasion.

The North's official media touted the party's byungjin policy -- which pushes for simultaneous development of nuclear weapons and the economy -- and added that military power was "the guarantee for victory".

"We must complete the construction of the national nuclear force by thoroughly upholding the party's byungjin policy," said a front-page editorial carried by the Rodong Sinmun newspaper to mark the party anniversary.

"We must hold high the banner of the great byungjin policy to accelerate the final victory in the anti-America Armageddon," it said.

MISSILE NEWS
Japan to purchase AMRAAM missiles from United States
 Washington (UPI) Oct 5, 2017
 A potential sale by the United States of AIM-120C-7 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles to Japan has won State Department approval. Notice of the State Department finding was transmitted Wednesday to Congress by the U.S. Defense Security Agency, which manages the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program. "The proposed sale will provide Japan a critical air defense capability to ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE NEWS
US to sell $15 bn THAAD missile defense to Saudi Arabia

 PAC-3 MSE Test Successful from Remote Launcher

 Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile

 Lockheed Martin to replace USS Fitzgerald's SPY-1D AEGIS radar
MISSILE NEWS
Saudi Arabia says to buy Russia S-400 defence systems, other arms

 US-Russia-China cooperation could hinder the proliferation of hypersonic missiles

 Japan to purchase AMRAAM missiles from United States

 Taiwan navy personnel jailed for fatal missile misfire
MISSILE NEWS
Boeing to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences

 BAE Systems, Cranfield University envision dual-mode UAVs

 IAI unmanned helo performs proof-of-concept demo

 Driverless hover-taxi makes first 'concept' flight in Dubai
MISSILE NEWS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 Asia-Pacific nation orders Harris communications gear, network

 Spectra Airbus SlingShot Partnership Extension

 Airbus prepares the future European Governmental Satellite Communications programme
MISSILE NEWS
Rheinmetall, Paravan team on autonomous vehicle technology

 Orbit Logic Awarded Navy Autonomy Contract

 Raytheon awarded contract for upgrades to Small Diameter Bomb

 African country orders Elbit defense electronic systems
MISSILE NEWS
Leonardo opens new site in Australia

 Australia to upgrade submarines, frigates

 BAE Systems Australia to support Indigenous companies

 Saab eyes possible U.S. factory location
MISSILE NEWS
Trump makes cryptic 'calm before the storm' remark

 Philippines hails US as top ally, welcomes war games

 Hong Kong lawmaker guilty of desecrating Chinese flag

 Trump accepts Duterte's ASEAN summit invite after all
MISSILE NEWS
Tungsten offers nano-interconnects a path of least resistance

 Nanoscale islands dot light-driven catalyst

 Paper-based supercapacitor uses metal nanoparticles to boost energy density

 Nanoparticle supersoap creates 'bijel' with potential as sculptable fluid



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement