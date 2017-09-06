Mobile Camouflage System displayed at DSEI 17

|
by Stephen Carlson
Saab Defense Group will be displaying its business unit Barracuda's Mobile Camouflage System at the Defense and Security Equipment International 2017 trade show, the company announced on Wednesday.
The Mobile Camouflage System is designed to be applied to vehicles in several varieties to provide infrared, thermal and radar masking protection against enemy sensors. It can be applied in different colors and patterns for traditional camouflage against visual detection.
"Thanks to its flexible design, it can be mounted on different vehicles and in different environments. For many of our customers out there, it is crucial that they can use the system in different ways", head of Barracuda Anders Wiman said in a press release.
It can also come in the Heat Reduction version, which is designed to reduce the internal temperature of the vehicle. This is supposed to both lower the vehicle's heat signature and keeping interior crew and components cooler and more comfortable.
Defense and Security Equipment International is an annual trade show that brings together defense and aerospace companies and their customers to display wares and share product information. DSEI 2017 is taking place in London and is expected to draw more than 34,000 participants, including senior government officials and industry leaders.
Washington (UPI) Sep 6, 2017
The U.S. Army announced on Wednesday that it is rapidly procuring more than 1,000 shoulder-fired 84mm recoilless rifles from Saab for deployment as soon as possible. The weapon is the Carl-Gustaf M4, known as the M3E1 in the United States. Through the use of titanium, the Multi-Role Anti-Armor Anti-Personnel Weapon System, or MAAWS, is more than six pounds lighter than its earlie ... read more
