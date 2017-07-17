Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Moon, Trump vow stronger pressure against N. Korea
 by Staff Writers
 Seoul (AFP) Sept 17, 2017


Trump warns North Korea of 'overwhelming' options
Joint Base Andrews, United States (AFP) Sept 15, 2017 - Standing before a B-2 stealth bomber and a vast US flag, Donald Trump on Friday lashed out at North Korea warned that advanced US weaponry could make the souls of America's enemies "crumble."

Addressing several hundred air force personnel after reviewing some of America's most high-tech fighters jets and bombers, Trump warned that Pyongyang had "once again shown its utter contempt for its neighbors and for the entire world community."

"After seeing our capabilities, I am more confident than ever that our options are not only effective but overwhelming," Trump said.

The UN Security Council on Friday strongly condemned North Korea's "highly provocative" missile launch and demanded Pyongyang immediately halt such actions -- but did not threaten further sanctions.

North Korea fired the intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan that landed in the Pacific, responding to new UN sanctions with its furthest-ever missile flight.

In a unanimous statement backed by China, the council said the launch was carried out just three weeks after a first missile overflew Japan and less than two weeks after Pyongyang's sixth and biggest nuclear test.

US President Donald Trump has scheduled talks with leaders of Japan and South Korea to address the crisis.

US President Donald Trump and his South Korean counterpart have pledged "stronger pressure" on Pyongyang, Seoul said Sunday, after North Korea defied tough new sanctions with a missile test and said it wanted to match American nuclear strength.

The international community is scrambling to contain an increasingly belligerent North Korea, which in recent weeks has prompted global alarm by conducting its sixth and largest nuclear test and firing long-range missiles over Japan that it says could reach the US mainland.

In a phone conversation Sunday, South Korean President Moon Jae-In and Trump "gravely condemned" the latest missile test on Friday, which came just days after United Nations Security Council announced a raft of new sanctions against Pyongyang.

"The two leaders agreed on more practical and stronger pressure... to make the North Korean regime realise that further provocation will only bring stronger diplomatic isolation and economic pressure leading to a path of collapse," the South's presidential office said in a statement.

Pyongyang says it needs nuclear weapons to protect itself from "hostile" US forces and is determined to build a weapons system capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to hit the US mainland.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, who oversaw the latest missile test, has said the launch increased the "combat power of the nuclear force", according to the North's official KCNA news agency.

He said the launch was part of the country's plan to achieve "equilibrium of real force" with the US.

Experts believe Pyongyang's weapons programme has made rapid progress under leader Kim Jong-Un, with previous sanctions having done little to deter it.

The UN Security Council, which has condemned Friday's launch as "highly provocative," will hold a new ministerial-level meeting Thursday on the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, focused on enforcing sanctions on Kim's regime, diplomats said.

The meeting will be held during the annual General Assembly gathering of world leaders at the UN where Trump will meet with the leaders of Japan and South Korea on the sidelines to address the crisis.

S. Korea seeks rare talks with North to ease military tensions
 Seoul (AFP) July 17, 2017
