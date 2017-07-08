Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TERROR WARS
Mosul becomes 'graveyard' for foreign jihadists
 By Emmanuel Duparcq
 Mosul, Iraq (AFP) July 8, 2017


The decaying bodies of foreign jihadists are piling up among the ruins of Mosul where the last few dozen Islamic State group fighters are mounting a desperate last stand.

More than three quarters of the remaining jihadists in Mosul are foreigners, according to Iraqi commanders who have reported a spike in suicide attacks as anti-IS forces close in on the Old City.

"They never surrender," said General Abdel Ghani al-Assadi, a commander in Iraq's elite Counter-Terrorism Service.

"Old Mosul will be their graveyard."

It was in Mosul in July 2014 that IS supremo Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi made his only public appearance, to urge Muslims worldwide to move to his "caliphate", proclaimed less than a week earlier, straddling Iraq and Syria.

Thousands of foreigners responded to his call.

According to Iraqi police and army commanders, most of the foreign IS fighters still in Mosul in recent months came from Russia, particularly Chechnya, and other former Soviet bloc countries, as well as various Arab states.

Then come Muslims from Asia -- Afghans, Pakistanis, Uighurs from China -- as well as Europeans from France, Germany, Belgium and Britain, along with Americans, the same sources said.

They are also believed to include a few dozen jihadists from other French-speaking countries.

"Most of them come from countries such as Algeria, Morocco or Tunisia," said General Abbas al-Jabouri, a commander of the police Rapid Response force.

Pale, hungry civilians who managed to escape from the Old City described the foreign fighters as cruel men who detained them in houses, many of which were bombed out.

- Iraqi jihadists flee -

When Iraqi forces launched an assault on the Old City on June 18, foreigners accounted for only 20 percent of the 1,200 jihadists identified at the time, according to army officers.

But most Iraqi jihadists have fled by mingling in with the flood of civilians fleeing the Old City.

The army says many were arrested, but officers privately estimate that several hundred were able to slip through the cracks.

Foreigners though would be "arrested immediately" during exit screening, says Lieutenant Colonel Haider Hussein, instantly recognisable because of their poor grasp of Iraqi Arabic.

An Iraqi officer is more blunt: "When we see them, we kill them".

In May, the Wall Street Journal reported that France had asked Iraq to hunt down and eliminate 27 French jihadists in Mosul to prevent them returning to Europe.

France, as well as the Iraqi commanders, denied the existence of such a list.

But Assadi said: "All IS fighters who do not surrender must be killed, whatever their nationality."

According to several Iraqi officers, Western intelligence services take DNA samples from the bodies of jihadists.

At the beginning of the battle, eight months ago, the jihadists preferred ambushes, snipers and car bombs. Then, in the narrow streets of the Old City, they sent more and more suicide bombers.

In the last areas where they are now entrenched, sometimes with their families, "they wait in the houses, and when our forces enter, they open fire or blow themselves up," said Hussein.

"That's the only strategy they have left."

TERROR WARS
US conducts air strikes on Shabaab militants in Somalia
 Washington (AFP) July 5, 2017
 The US military conducted an airstrike against a group of Shabaab militants in Somalia early Wednesday, officials said, the third such action in a month. The military's Africa Command said the strike occurred at about 1:30 am local time (2230 GMT) some 300 miles (480 kilometers) southwest of Mogadishu. "Working from actionable intelligence, the Department of Defense conducted a successfu ... read more
Related Links
 The Long War - Doctrine and Application
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TERROR WARS
Polish Ministry of Defense announces PAC-3 missile defense acquisition

 Lockheed Martin receives Australian Hobart-class destroyer Aegis contract

 Lockheed Martin receives contract modification for UAE THAAD

 Lockheed receives PAC-3 anti-ballistic missile contract
TERROR WARS
Lockheed Martin receives $73.8 million long-range precision fires contract

 Russia, China urge freeze on N.Korea missile tests and US exercises

 Armtec receives Navy contract for anti-missilejammers

 RAMSYS GmbH awarded RAM missile contract
TERROR WARS
Smart Quadcopters Find their Way without Human Help or GPS

 Rafael unveils Drone Dome anti-drone system

 China drone king turns to farming

 Supercam in the ARCTIC: Manned and Unmanned planes with ADS-B
TERROR WARS
Harris Corp. awarded Special Forces radio contract

 Airbus provides German troops with support communications at 15 sites worldwide

 Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment
TERROR WARS
Switzerland orders Saab's anti-tank weapon

 BAE, Leonardo partner on precision-guided artillery ammunition

 Denmark contracts with General Dynamics for EAGLE armored ATVs

 Four companies receive contracts for non-lethal weapons development
TERROR WARS
Kelvin Hughes to be sold to Hensoldt

 Defense spending by European NATO countries to rise in 2017

 House Appropriations defense subcommittee bill could mean more ships, planes

 Weapons found after shots fired in oil field: Saudi
TERROR WARS
Trump, world leaders head into stormy G20 summit

 Indian troop withdrawal 'precondition' for peace: China

 Trump pledges support for NATO, says transatlantic bonds strong

 Xi raises 'negative factors' in call with Trump
TERROR WARS
Nanostructures taste the rainbow

 Chemists perform surgery on nanoparticles

 Silver atom nanoclusters could become efficient biosensors

 Superconducting nanowire memory cell, miniaturized technology



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement