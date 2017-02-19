Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
IRAQ WARS
Mosul civilians divided over Iraqi army advice to 'stay at home'
 By Marisol Rifai
 Arbil, Iraq (AFP) Feb 19, 2017


Iraq forces say two villages retaken in new Mosul assault
Baghdad (AFP) Feb 19, 2017 - Iraqi forces led by federal police units retook two villages south of Mosul as part of a fresh push on the city's west bank Sunday, a top commander said.

Army Staff Lieutenant General Abdulamir Yarallah said in a statement that forces advancing toward Mosul airport retook Athbah and Al-Lazzagah, reviving a four-month-old offensive that was paused following the reconquest last month of the city's east bank.

The southern front in the Mosul offensive had remained largely stagnant for weeks as the forces deployed there waited for the completion of operations on the city's east bank.

The two villages and neighbouring areas that federal police and the interior ministry's elite Rapid Response forces retook on Sunday are the last before Mosul airport.

The airport and a nearby military base mark the southern approach to Mosul, on the east bank of the Tigris River that divides the city.

Elite fighting units are expected to attempt a foray into the city's western side in the coming days.

The first four months of the Iraqi offensive on Mosul were marked by relatively low displacement but the civilians who remain in the city's west face more dangers than ever.

In the east, the Iraqi forces adopted a strategy of protecting civilians by keeping them at home, and the mass exodus expected by humanitarian organisations did not occur.

Since the Mosul offensive against the Islamic State group was launched in October, around 200,000 civilians are estimated to have fled their homes, and some 50,000 have already returned, according to the United Nations.

In the early stages of the offensive, the army dropped tens of thousands of leaflets into Mosul, some bearing safety instructions for residents, most of whom remained in the city.

This prevented both sides from resorting to heavier weapons, avoiding large-scale destruction, as was the case in the battles of Fallujah and Ramadi.

"We know that IS targets people who try to flee, causing many casualties," Abdulwahab al-Saadi, a top commander of the elite Counter-Terrorism Service that did most of the fighting, told AFP.

"Of course it would be easier for us to bomb the jihadists with heavy weapons if the city was emptied of its inhabitants, but as our main goal is to preserve the lives of civilians, we are convinced they will be better protected if they stay at home rather than try to flee," he said, stressing this strategy had been a "success" in the east.

- 'Better to flee' -

It is a strategy that has been endorsed by some, including Hazem Ghanam, a 58-year-old resident who was in east Mosul during the battle.

"It's a good plan, it worked for us in the eastern side," he said.

Although he is worried about a brother and two nieces who live in the west, Ghanam said it is better to stay put.

"Even though God spared some, the people who tried to flee got hurt. It's better to stay home."

But 19-year-old Taha Ahmed thinks those who can should leave the city, as he did with his family after two months of brutal fighting.

"We escaped at 2:00 am. There were a lot of families with us. IS was shooting at us but we kept running," he said.

"I would tell the people (on the western side) if there is heavy shelling they should hide at home in a safe place. And if they have a chance to get out, it's better to flee."

It took Iraq's most seasoned forces -- the CTS -- more than three months of heavy fighting to retake the left bank of the Tigris River that divides Mosul.

Taking back the city's west bank promises to be even tougher, as the narrow streets of the Old City will be impassable for many military vehicles and force government fighters to take on IS in dangerous dismounted warfare.

- Thousands of casualties -

Lise Grande, UN humanitarian coordinator in Iraq, said it remains to be seen if security forces are able to spare the lives of civilians in the latest assault.

"The Iraqi security forces were able to protect hundreds of thousands of civilians in eastern Mosul" and "their intention is to use a similar humanitarian concept of operations in western Mosul," she said.

"If it develops that the army cannot protect civilians, then other arrangements will be made. That could include helping families cross the front line... (and) opening humanitarian corridors."

No official figures are available on the number of deaths during the offensive in the east.

But the government of the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan said 14,000 wounded civilians and soldiers had been admitted to hospitals in Arbil since the start of operations on October 17.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Previous Report
IRAQ WARS
Thousands turn out for Baghdad 'silent protest'
 Baghdad (AFP) Feb 17, 2017
 Thousands of Iraqis, mostly supporters of cleric Moqtada Sadr, held a silent protest in central Baghdad on Friday, a week after a rally demanding electoral reform turned violent. They gathered on Tahrir Square where on February 11 the security forces used rubber-coated bullets and tear gas to repulse protesters trying to march on the fortified Green Zone that houses the country's key institu ... read more

