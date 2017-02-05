Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















IRAQ WARS
Mosul residents outraged by IS 'hole fee'
 By Ammar Karim and Jean-Marc Mojon
 Baghdad (AFP) Feb 5, 2017


NATO starts anti-IS bomb training in Iraq
Brussels (AFP) Feb 5, 2017 - NATO has begun training Iraqi soldiers on how to neutralise bombs planted by the Islamic State jihadist group, the alliance said Sunday, expanding a programme already in place in neighbouring Jordan.

About thirty soldiers are taking part in the first five-week course on countering the deadly improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Since last month, NATO advisers in Iraq have been overseeing courses on civil-military cooperation and overhauls of security institutions.

But until now, training of Iraqi forces in areas such as de-mining and ordnance disposal has taken place in Jordan.

"The best weapon we have in the fight against terrorism is to train local forces", NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was quoted as saying in a statement from the alliance.

"A more effective Iraqi military means a safer Iraq, and a more stable Middle East."

Alliance members had agreed to the expanded training at their summit meeting in Warsaw last July.

Since October, NATO has also deployed its AWACS surveillance planes in the region to bolster the US-led coalition fighting IS, a move also decided at the Warsaw summit.

The planes are one of the few concrete assets that NATO has, with most of its military hardware belonging to individual member states.

Cash-strapped jihadists punching holes in people's homes to move across west Mosul undetected are now asking victims to pay for the labour, several residents said Sunday.

The fee is a modest 7,000 Iraqi dinars (around five US dollars) but adds insult to injury, said residents of Mosul's west bank, where the Islamic State group is digging in for a planned offensive by the Iraqi security forces.

"Daesh is smashing holes in the walls of our homes without giving us a choice," said a resident of an area known as "Pepsi street" who gave his name as Abu Asaad, using an Arabic acronym for IS.

"And they are forcing residents to pay 7,000 dinars to the workers who just destroyed their homes," said Abu Asaad, who was among what he said were hundreds who had suffered the same fate.

He said IS members told affected residents that the generated income would contribute to financing their defence of west Mosul against the security forces.

Iraqi forces last month secured full control of the city's eastern half, marking the end of an important phase in the broad offensive launched on October 17 to retake the last major jihadist stronghold in the country.

"They gave us a choice to stay in our homes with the walls or leave," said Abu Asaad, who would not give his full name for fear of IS reprisals.

Most residents of west Mosul have little or no electricity and winter temperatures have regularly dipped below zero at night.

The string of holes in adjacent homes acts like a street-level tunnel that allows fighters to move without losing their cover from the aircraft of the Iraqi government and its Western allies.

- Human shields -

Mohammed Jalil, who lives in the Najjar neighbourhood near the Tigris river that divides the city, also saw his home pierced at both ends by IS sappers boring a covered pathway through his block.

"We are all amazed that Daesh is still claiming to uphold Islamic values when they are tearing down the privacy of families whose houses are now open and exposed to each other," he said.

"I have a big family and, generally, we live in fear. We have nowhere else to go but if we stay we will be caught in the middle of the military operation," Jalil said.

"How can we all stay in a house that gunmen are going to use to fire on the security forces," he asked.

IS fighters are reported to have fortified positions on the river front in a bid to defend their last bastions in Mosul against Iraqi forces expected to deploy pontoon bridges across the Tigris from the east bank.

An assault on Mosul's west, which is home to the narrow streets of the Old City and some of the jihadists' traditional bastions, is widely expected to begin this month.

Zyad al-Zubaidi, a Mosul-born retired officer and civil society activist now based in the neighbouring Kurdish region of Iraq, condemned IS's use of civilians in their military planning.

"These measures by Daesh are a filthy tactic. They are victimising civilians very deliberately and using them as human shields," he said.

"They know that the security forces have to move quickly on Mosul while causing as few civilian casualties as possible," he said.

Former president Saddam Hussein used to levy a "bullet fee" on the families of executed prisoners. Many say officers of his Baath party formed the backbone of the Islamic State group that seized a third of Iraq in 2014.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Iraq: The first technology war of the 21st century





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
IRAQ WARS
Trump's travel ban blocks Iraqi family's move to US
 Arbil, Iraq (AFP) Jan 31, 2017
 If they had known what would happen, Fuad Sharif and his wife would have waited before quitting their jobs, selling their belongings and leaving Iraq with their children for the US. Sharif and his family are among a growing number of people whose lives have been upended by travel restrictions ordered by President Donald Trump on seven Muslim-majority countries with the stated aim of keeping ... read more

IRAQ WARS
S. Korea, US defence chiefs back anti-missile system

 New tests for David's Sling weapon system

 Russia restores radar field securing all-round defense against missile attacks

 Moscow's air defense registered a dozen missile launches in 2016
IRAQ WARS
South Korea seeks Sidewinder and Maverick missiles from U.S.

 Iran confirms missile test, denies breach of nuclear deal

 Raytheon, USAF developing new signal processor for AMRAAM

 White House 'aware' of Iran missile test
IRAQ WARS
New SkyGuardian variant of Predator B drone announced

 Germany extends Heron drone lease contract

 AUDS counter-UAV system achieves TRL-9 status

 GenDyn offers Bluefin SandShark mini-drone for sale online
IRAQ WARS
Flat-panel SATCOM for civilian-armored vehicles

 Japan launches satellite to modernise military communications

 Phasor teams with Thales to develop advanced broadband Smart Terminal

 Airbus to supply French satellite communication systems
IRAQ WARS
Army Reserve units getting CROWS gun turrets

 U.S. Army spotlights innovative ZH2 vehicle

 U.S. Army tests Stryker with 30mm cannon

 Rheinmetall, Steyr Mannlicher announce new assault rifle
IRAQ WARS
US defense chief begins Trump's plans to grow Pentagon

 In a bid for defense exports, India is giving contracts to the private sector

 Russia to sell off stake in gun-maker Kalashnikov

 Rich man loses millions in scam by fake French defence staff
IRAQ WARS
China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus covered by treaty

 NATO 'very closely' watching Russian influence in Balkans

 Ukraine leader says will hold referendum on joining NATO

 New Pentagon chief seeks to underscore alliances with Japan, S.Korea
IRAQ WARS
Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle

 NIST updates 'sweet' 1950s separation method to clean nanoparticles from organisms

 Nanocavity and atomically thin materials advance tech for chip-scale light sources

 Ultra-precise chip-scale sensor detects unprecedentedly small changes at the nanoscale



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement