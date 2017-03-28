NATO agency to offer 40 tech refresh contracts



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Mar 28, 2017



NATO announced Tuesday that it is preparing to put 40 contracts out to tender in the next 18 to 24 months for the modernization of communications and cyber-defense technology.

The NATO Communications and Information Agency said the contracts are part of a $3.25 billion tech refresh program, which will be detailed at its annual industry conference in Canada next month.

Contracts that will be up for tender include the expansion of Satcom bandwidth; a refresh of NATO's cyber shield as part of investments in Cyber Security Services; Command and Control work; continuing upgrade of NATO networks; and advanced software improving NATO's situational awareness and command-and-control in operations.

"A key aim of the Ottawa conference will be to further expand NATO's Industry partnerships to engage small and medium enterprises, innovative, cutting-edge businesses, particularly in the light of cyber threats," the agency said in a press release.

Industry representatives at the event will have the opportunity for one-on-one meetings with NCI Agency acquisition experts and can attend workshops on common mistakes in bid proposals, as well as the fundamentals of doing business with the NCI Agency.

