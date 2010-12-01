Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
SUPERPOWERS
NATO and EU wonder which Trump will turn up
 By Bryan McManus
 Brussels (AFP) May 23, 2017


Trump presses NATO on spending, terror
Brussels (AFP) May 23 - US President Donald Trump will press his NATO allies on Thursday to increase defence spending and take a more active role in the fight against Islamist terror.

Here are the expected main talking points during the brief summit at NATO's new, futuristic headquarters on the outskirts of Brussels.

- Allies must do more -

Washington and top US political figures have been demanding that the allies share more of the defence burden since NATO was set up in 1949 to hold back the Soviet Union.

Trump however has been unusually blunt, warning on the campaign trail he might first check whether an ally is up to date with its contributions before deciding to come to its aid.

That apparently less than full commitment to NATO's core Article 5 "all for one, one for all" collective defence commitment caused consternation in Europe.

Dubbing NATO "obsolete" only added to dismay among allies who, marshalled by Trump's predecessor Barack Obama, had committed to the biggest defence build-up since the end of the Cold War to counter a more aggressive Russia.

At their 2014 Wales summit, NATO leaders agreed to allocate two percent of economic output to defence annually within a decade.

So far, only the US, Britain, Greece, Poland and Estonia have met the target while the rest are doing their best to make up lost ground.

Washington spends some $650 billion a year on defence, equivalent to about 70 percent of the combined budgets of the 27 other NATO members.

European diplomatic sources say the allies want to have something to offer Trump, perhaps agreeing to annual defence spending reviews so as to encourage progress towards the two percent target.

- Counter-terror campaign -

Trump said NATO was "obsolete" because it was unsuited to what be believed to be the real threat of our times, Islamist terrorism.

That wrong-footed allies focused on Russia and who believed that by having joined the US-led anti-Islamic State coalition they were already on the front line in the war against jihadi groups.

Trump however wants NATO to take the next step and join the coalition itself to give a powerful symbol of political support for the campaigns in Syria and Iraq.

NATO currently provides AWACS surveillance planes to help anti-IS operations and trains officers in Iraq but it stresses that these are and should remain non-combat roles.

Diplomatic sources say some of the allies, including France and Germany, are reluctant to go further for fear of getting dragged into a fully-fledged ground war and risking NATO's standing with Arab powers in the region.

They are also concerned NATO could end up taking over control of the whole operation in Iraq, just as it did in Afghanistan in 2003.

Afghanistan has since become NATO's longest military commitment and it shows no signs of ending as a resurgent Taliban make deadly inroads against government forces.

- Russia -

The Russian bear could prove to be the elephant in the room.

Trump arrives in Brussels embroiled in a political scandal at home over his handling of links with Moscow, during his campaign and since his election.

He says he wants to improve relations with Russia which have hit post-Cold War lows following Moscow's intervention in Ukraine, and claims the scandal is politically motivated to derail any possibility of that happening.

Obama got all the allies onside over Ukraine and the response to Russia but there remain differences of opinion, with some countries, such as Italy and Hungary, going along with damaging EU economic sanctions only reluctantly.

The sanctions are up for renewal in July and EU diplomatic sources say while patience is wearing thin, most expect them to be rolled over unchanged for another six months.

Hoping for the best, fearing the worst: EU and NATO leaders are braced for their first meeting with US President Donald Trump on their home turf on Thursday.

The trepidation in Brussels, a city Trump once dubbed a dangerous "hellhole," is palpable as he has up-ended one long-held certainty about US ties after another.

On the campaign trail Trump dubbed NATO -- the US-led alliance credited with keeping the peace in Europe for the past 70 years -- "obsolete" and unsuited to tackling the real threat of Islamist terror, while he has since accused allies of not paying their way.

As for Europe, he backed Britain's shock Brexit vote, saying the European Union was a would-be superstate doomed to collapse under the weight of its own contradictions.

The president has since rowed back at least in part on these positions.

But analysts say that is part of the problem. Which Trump will turn up?

"I think everyone is still asking themselves what is Trump's policy on NATO and the EU," said Markus Kaim of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs in Berlin.

Adding to the uncertainty, the president is embroiled in a major political scandal over his ties to Russia, having pushed hard for an improvement in relations that the Ukraine crisis plunged into a deep freeze.

- EU meeting most difficult -

Trump meets European Council president Donald Tusk and European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday morning.

He then travels to the new futuristic NATO headquarters building on the Brussels outskirts for a meeting of all 28 allies, of which 22 are also EU members.

Tomas Valasek, director of the Carnegie Europe think-tank in Brussels, said that of the two meetings, the one with the EU meeting had the bigger "potential to go bad".

"We have never (seen) a policy actually to undermine NATO, and the same cannot be said of the EU," Valasek said.

For the NATO meeting, "the best possible result ... is (that) NATO will continue to not be obsolete and continue to be big, beautiful and important," he said.

"The worst outcome is the possibility that things are said, either in the meeting or worse outside, and then there we'll need a walkback and that will fuel the doubts about the US commitment to the alliance."

A key test will be whether Trump backs NATO's core "all for one, one for all" Article 5 collective defence commitment, as all his predecessors have done.

Trump caused uproar when he suggested on the campaign trail he would check first if a NATO ally was up to date with its dues before he would consider coming to its aid.

"Overall, the signals since Trump took office have been more positive so there are quite high hopes. But his every word will be scrutinised under the magnifying glass by the allies," said one European diplomat who asked not to be named.

- Defence spending, terrorism -

The president's NATO priorities are clear.

First, get the allies to share more of the burden and meet a target agreed in 2014 to allocate two percent of annual economic output to defence in response to a resurgent Russia which had just annexed Crimea.

Second, he wants them to focus on the Islamist terror threat and agree to NATO formally joining the US-led anti-Islamic State coalition fighting the jihadis in Syria and Iraq.

All NATO allies have joined the coalition on an individual basis but now Washington wants the alliance itself onboard to give a powerful symbol of political support.

Some member states, including France and Germany according to diplomatic sources, fear NATO could get bogged down in a ground war in one of the world's most volatile regions and compromise its standing with Arab powers.

They also do not want NATO going too far beyond its current, limited training mission in Iraq and end up taking over control of the operation, as it did in Afghanistan in 2003.

Ian Lesser at the German Marshall Fund of the United States said Trump's trip "will be critical in setting the tone for the new administration's engagement with the EU, and above all, NATO."

"The allies will certainly hope that this brief visit bolsters rather than erodes transatlantic affinity. There is a risk that the visit will veer off course on this score," Lesser said.

SUPERPOWERS
China killed or jailed up to 20 US spies in 2010-12: report
 Washington (AFP) May 20, 2017
 Beijing systematically dismantled CIA spying efforts in China beginning in 2010, killing or jailing more than a dozen covert sources, in a deep setback to US intelligence there, The New York Times reported Sunday. The Times, quoting 10 current and former American officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the intelligence breach as one of the worst in decades.
SUPERPOWERS
SUPERPOWERS
SUPERPOWERS
SUPERPOWERS
SUPERPOWERS
SUPERPOWERS
SUPERPOWERS
SUPERPOWERS
