Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
TERROR WARS
NATO chief hails defeat of IS from Raqa stronghold
 by Staff Writers
 Brussels (AFP) Oct 19, 2017


16 dead in 'Russian' air strikes in east Syria: monitor
Beirut (AFP) Oct 19, 2017 - At least 16 civilians including several children were killed in air strikes believed to have been carried out by Russian jets Thursday in Syria's Deir Ezzor province, a monitor said.

The eastern province is partly controlled by the Islamic State group, which is under pressure from several fronts in war-torn Syria.

"The civilians were killed as they tried to cross the Euphrates river near the town of Abu Kamal," the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Observatory -- which relies on a network of sources in Syria and identifies whose planes carry out raids according to type, location, flight patterns and munitions used -- said Russian jets had carried out the strikes.

Abu Kamal is one of the few remaining urban strongholds of IS in Syria, which lost control this week of Raqa to the west, the capital of its so-called "caliphate" the jihadists claimed in 2014.

Russia began an intervention in Syria in support of ally President Bashar al-Assad in 2015, and has helped the regime win back large parts of the country.

More than 330,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict erupted in March 2011 with anti-government protests.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday hailed the recapture of Raqa from the Islamic State group as an "important milestone" in the fight against the extremists.

The de facto Syrian capital of the "caliphate" controlled by IS, also known as ISIS, fell to US-backed forces on Tuesday, sinking another nail into the coffin of the jihadist group's self-declared state, which has collapsed in the face of offensives in Syria and Iraq.

"I congratulate the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS on the liberation of Raqa, an important milestone in our fight against ISIS," Stoltenberg said in a statement after talks with Brett McGurk, the White House's envoy to the multinational coalition fighting IS, at NATO headquarters.

"ISIS has lost more than 85 percent of the territory it once held, and is on the run, but we need to keep up our joint efforts to defeat terrorism."

NATO contributes AWACS surveillance planes to the coalition but does not have combat troops on the ground.

Raqa was one of the most emblematic IS bastions, at the heart of both its military operations and its propaganda.

Several of the most high-profile attacks IS claimed in the West, including the 2015 massacres in Paris, are believed to have been at least partly planned in the city.

It was liberated by fighters from the Kurdish-Arab Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), with support from the US-led coalition, after four months of fighting.

Israel jails Arab Israeli for joining IS
Jerusalem (AFP) Oct 19, 2017 - An Israeli court sentenced an Israeli Arab man to more than five years in jail on Thursday for joining the Islamic State jihadist group, a statement said.

The district court in the northern Israeli city of Haifa said in a statement that it sentenced Wissam Zbedat to 70 months in prison and a 14,000 shekel ($4,000) fine for travelling to Syria to fight for IS.

The prosecution accused him and his wife Sabreen of leaving the country in 2015 with their three children then aged three, six and eight for Syria to join IS.

Police said Sabreen had convinced her husband to join the group.

The couple, who come from Sakhnin in northern Israel, received religious instruction and military training.

Wissam later became a fighter for the group, including in the Iraqi city of Mosul, where he was injured in the leg.

Following the injury and a bombing campaign by the international coalition fighting IS, the family decided to leave, but were arrested in Turkey and returned to Israel in September 2016. The children have been put into the care of relatives.

In March, Sabreen was sentenced to 50 months in prison.

It was the first known case of an entire Israeli Arab family joining up with the jihadist organisation, the Shin Bet domestic security agency said.

Shin Bet has said it estimates that around 50 Israeli Arabs have travelled to Iraq or Syria to fight with IS.

By the end of 2016, 83 people -- most of them Arab Israelis -- were behind bars in Israel as suspected IS sympathisers, up from just 12 a year earlier, according to Haaretz newspaper.

The Shin Bet has said IS sympathisers among the Jewish state's Arab minority pose a "serious security threat" for Israel.

Arab Israelis are descendants of Palestinians who remained on their land following the creation of Israel in 1948.

They account for some 17.5 percent of the population of eight million.

TERROR WARS
IS 'death spiral' most dangerous part of fight for US coalition
 (UPI) Oct 17, 2017
 Experts on the Middle East, terrorism and the Islamic State say that while the terrorist organization is in a "death spiral," the U.S.-led coalition battling the group is likely entering its most dangerous phase. The early signs of victory are beginning to circulate as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias, drive IS out of its proclaimed capi ... read more
Related Links
 The Long War - Doctrine and Application

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TERROR WARS
US to sell $15 bn THAAD missile defense to Saudi Arabia

 Australia's new frigates to feature long-range missile defence system

 PAC-3 MSE Test Successful from Remote Launcher

 Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile
TERROR WARS
'How to survive a N. Korean missile' - in Japanese manga form

 State Department approves sale of AMRAAM missiles to Netherlands

 Lockheed Martin test of ATACMS missile system successful

 Missile test fears as N. Korea marks key party anniversary
TERROR WARS
Drone Aviation awarded contract for Enhanced WASP Tactical Aerostat from US Defense Dept

 Death toll from US drone strike in Pakistan rises to 26: officials

 UK will not confirm drone death of IS 'White Widow' recruiter

 New long range drones expected in 2018
TERROR WARS
Harris supplying tactical radios to Navy, Marines

 82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 SES GS to Provide More MEO-enabled SATCOM Solutions for U.S. Government

 L3 satellite terminals for Air National Guard
TERROR WARS
Northrop Grumman receives $13 million contract for munition system development

 Textron awarded $332.9M contract for mobile strike force vehicles

 Kentucky business awarded Army deal for medium tactical vehicle transmissions

 Army spotlights newest M1A2 Abrams variant
TERROR WARS
Whistleblower protection bill sent to President as complaints of retaliation grow

 UK defence giant BAE Systems to axe almost 2,000 jobs

 Leonardo opens new site in Australia

 Australia to upgrade submarines, frigates
TERROR WARS
Nominee for CIA inspector general grilled over retaliation claims

 Xi declares 'new era' for China as party congress opens

 Xi is everywhere: China's omnipresent leader

 Trump puts America first, but more and more alone
TERROR WARS
Long nanotubes make strong fibers

 Paper-based supercapacitor uses metal nanoparticles to boost energy density

 Nanoscale islands dot light-driven catalyst

 Tungsten offers nano-interconnects a path of least resistance



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement