TERROR WARS
NATO holds CBRN training course in Kuwait
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Dec 13, 2017


NATO has trained 15 Kuwaiti experts in dealing with the aftermath of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear incidents.

The training, consisting of lectures and a table-top exercise to develop security standards for the aftermath of CBRN incidents, took place at the NATO-Istanbul Cooperation Initiative Regional Center in Kuwait City earlier this month, the international organization said.

The training introduced and described NATO's consequence management concept, organization, systems and procedures in crisis management.

The training was part of the alliance's Science for Peace and Security Program.

"This course came as a continuation to the CBRN Incident Commanders course conducted in 2015, and as a part of the cooperation between NATO and Kuwait," said Fawaz Al Othman, NATO-ICI regional center manager.

Supported by the NATO Joint CBRN Defense Center of Excellence in the Czech Republic, the advanced training enables allies to assist each other in preparing for and dealing with the consequences of a CBRN incident.

"The course was a gem of multi-national expertise in the CBRN field along with aspects in crisis response and CBRN medical treatment, where it added to the knowledge of the participants and enriched their way of tackling different scenarios," Al Othman said.

US air strike destroys vehicle bomb outside Mogadishu
 Washington (AFP) Dec 12, 2017
 US forces in Somalia conducted an air strike Tuesday against a bomb-laden vehicle outside Mogadishu that was deemed an "imminent threat" to the capital, officials said. The strike occurred about 65 kilometers (40 miles) southwest of Mogadishu and comes after as many as 512 people were killed in a massive truck bombing in October. "In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U
 The Long War - Doctrine and Application

