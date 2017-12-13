NATO holds CBRN training course in Kuwait



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Dec 13, 2017



NATO has trained 15 Kuwaiti experts in dealing with the aftermath of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear incidents.

The training, consisting of lectures and a table-top exercise to develop security standards for the aftermath of CBRN incidents, took place at the NATO-Istanbul Cooperation Initiative Regional Center in Kuwait City earlier this month, the international organization said.

The training introduced and described NATO's consequence management concept, organization, systems and procedures in crisis management.

The training was part of the alliance's Science for Peace and Security Program.

"This course came as a continuation to the CBRN Incident Commanders course conducted in 2015, and as a part of the cooperation between NATO and Kuwait," said Fawaz Al Othman, NATO-ICI regional center manager.

Supported by the NATO Joint CBRN Defense Center of Excellence in the Czech Republic, the advanced training enables allies to assist each other in preparing for and dealing with the consequences of a CBRN incident.

"The course was a gem of multi-national expertise in the CBRN field along with aspects in crisis response and CBRN medical treatment, where it added to the knowledge of the participants and enriched their way of tackling different scenarios," Al Othman said.

