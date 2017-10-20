Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
SUPERPOWERS
NATO ill-prepared for a Russian attack: report
 by Staff Writers
 Berlin (AFP) Oct 20, 2017


NATO announces summit for July 2018
Brussels (AFP) Oct 20, 2017 - NATO will hold its next summit on July 11 and 12, the alliance said Friday, with the fight against terrorism and the growing threat from Russia expected to be high on the agenda.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the meeting at the alliance's new billion-euro headquarters in Brussels would "further strengthen the bond" between Europe and North America.

Last year's summit was marred by doubts over the United States' commitment to the alliance as President Donald Trump berated leaders for not spending enough on defence and refused to give an unequivocal commitment to NATO's Article 5 collective security guarantee.

The 2018 summit comes against a backdrop of increasing concern about growing Russian assertiveness, particularly in the areas of hybrid and cyber warfare.

NATO has deployed around 4,000 international troops to the Baltic states and Poland to counter the threat to the alliance's eastern flank, particularly since the Kremlin's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

"In response to evolving threats, NATO has implemented the biggest reinforcement of our collective defence in a generation," Stoltenberg said in a statement announcing the summit dates.

"Our multinational battlegroups in the east of the alliance are now fully operational and we are strengthening our presence in the Black Sea region."

The summit will also discuss the fight against terrorism -- an area which Washington wants to see NATO do more on.

NATO normally holds a full formal summit every two years, but leaders decided to hold an additional, slimmed down version in May 2017 in Brussels to mark the formal handover of the US-led alliance's new high-tech headquarters.

After causing alarm at last year's summit, Trump later clarified that the US was still committed to Article 5, under which NATO regards an attack on one member as an attack on all.

NATO would be incapable of rebuffing an attack by Russia on its eastern flank, according to an internal report by the alliance cited Friday by German magazine Der Spiegel.

The document, entitled "Progress Report on the Strengthened Deterrence and Defence Capability of the Alliance", identified significant deficiencies.

"NATO's ability to logistically support rapid reinforcement in the strongly expanded territory of the European commander's area of responsibility has atrophied since the end of the Cold War," Spiegel quoted the report as saying.

Even the expansion of the NATO Response Force (NRF) had failed to ensure that it could "react rapidly and -- if necessary -- sustainably", it said.

The report cited a pared-down command structure since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 as one of the crucial factors that had undermined the alliance's defence capabilities, Spiegel said.

NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu declined to comment on the Spiegel report but said that alliance "forces are more ready and able to deploy than at any time in decades".

She added that work was "underway to ensure that the NATO command structure remains robust, agile and fit for purpose," an issue to be discussed at a meeting of NATO defence ministers next month.

NATO's relations with Russia have hit their lowest point since the Cold War over the conflict in Ukraine.

After Russia annexed Crimea on March 18, 2014, the alliance suspended its civilian and military cooperation with Moscow, and Ukraine announced its intention to apply for NATO membership.

The alliance also fast-tracked preparations for the defence of eastern European members and tripled the size of its Response Force, with a new 5,000-member rapid reaction force at its core.

The US-led alliance has bolstered its forces in eastern Europe with four international battalions acting as tripwires against possible Russian adventurism in the region.

But NATO has also tried to maintain dialogue with Moscow, and ambassadors from its 29 member states will meet their Russian counterpart next Thursday in Brussels.

SUPERPOWERS
Xi is everywhere: China's omnipresent leader
 Beijing (AFP) Oct 18, 2017
 Chinese President Xi Jinping's stiff smile greets visitors in room after room at a Beijing exhibition put up by the Communist party to tout its past five years of accomplishments. "Five Years On" looks at China's changes since 2012 - when Xi came to power - ahead of the twice-a-decade party congress which opened Wednesday. Xi's omnipresence at the Soviet-style Beijing Exhibition Centre ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
US to sell $15 bn THAAD missile defense to Saudi Arabia

 Australia's new frigates to feature long-range missile defence system

 PAC-3 MSE Test Successful from Remote Launcher

 Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile
SUPERPOWERS
'How to survive a N. Korean missile' - in Japanese manga form

 State Department approves sale of AMRAAM missiles to Netherlands

 Lockheed Martin test of ATACMS missile system successful

 Missile test fears as N. Korea marks key party anniversary
SUPERPOWERS
Drone Aviation awarded contract for Enhanced WASP Tactical Aerostat from US Defense Dept

 Death toll from US drone strike in Pakistan rises to 26: officials

 UK will not confirm drone death of IS 'White Widow' recruiter

 New long range drones expected in 2018
SUPERPOWERS
Harris supplying tactical radios to Navy, Marines

 82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 SES GS to Provide More MEO-enabled SATCOM Solutions for U.S. Government

 L3 satellite terminals for Air National Guard
SUPERPOWERS
Northrop Grumman receives $13 million contract for munition system development

 Textron awarded $332.9M contract for mobile strike force vehicles

 Kentucky business awarded Army deal for medium tactical vehicle transmissions

 Army spotlights newest M1A2 Abrams variant
SUPERPOWERS
Whistleblower protection bill sent to President as complaints of retaliation grow

 UK defence giant BAE Systems to axe almost 2,000 jobs

 Leonardo opens new site in Australia

 Australia to upgrade submarines, frigates
SUPERPOWERS
Nominee for CIA inspector general grilled over retaliation claims

 Xi declares 'new era' for China as party congress opens

 Xi is everywhere: China's omnipresent leader

 Trump puts America first, but more and more alone
SUPERPOWERS
Long nanotubes make strong fibers

 Paper-based supercapacitor uses metal nanoparticles to boost energy density

 Nanoscale islands dot light-driven catalyst

 Tungsten offers nano-interconnects a path of least resistance



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement