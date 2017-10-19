Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
Military Space News




CYBER WARS
NATO states open counter-espionage hub in Poland
 by Staff Writers
 Warsaw (AFP) Oct 19, 2017


Leonardo expands NATO cyber monitoring services to additional headquarters
Washington (UPI) Oct 19, 2017 - Leonardo, an international cyber-security company, announced Wednesday that it has completed its cyber monitoring and response service roll-out for the NATO Communications and Information Agency, or NCI.

The company made the announcement at the NATO Information Assurance Symposium in Mons, Belgium. Company officials noted rollout of its joint partnership, called the NATO Cyber Incident Response Capability-Full Operational Capability or NCIRC-FOC, was delivered, "on time and under budget."

NCIRC-FOC combines around 200 computer-security experts from both Leonardo and NCI Agency to provide rapid-response cyber defense capabilities to support more than 70,000 NATO users around the world in around the clock operations.

"NCIRC covers NATO's cyber protection at all levels from individual portable devices up to entire networks at headquarters such as NATO Allied Air Command," Leonardo officials said in a press release. "The teams of specialists which deliver the service are able to detect and respond to increasingly commonplace, sophisticated, and potentially-damaging cyber threats. As well as defending headquarters, NCIRC has all successfully protected the two most recent NATO summits in 2014 and 2016."

As the cyber security threat continues to evolve, the company says it continues to invest in new technology and critical skills to thwart cyber attacks for NATO and other government agencies from England and Italy, to the Gulf and South-East Asia.

NATO states opened a counter-espionage hub in Poland on Thursday aimed at expanding the alliance's intelligence-gathering capabilities amid tensions with Russia, a senior Polish official said.

The new facility in the southern city of Krakow is focused on "developing the basic norms, principles and activities" for the spy agencies of NATO allies, Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz said during opening ceremonies at the venue attended by his Hungarian, Romanian and Slovak counterparts.

Espionage now "covers all areas of life", affecting the military and critical civilian infrastructure via both cyber-tools and conventional spying, Macierewicz added, quoted by the Polish PAP news agency.

The NATO Counter Intelligence Centre of Excellence formally endorsed in 2015 at talks in the alliance's Allied Command Transformation facility in Norfolk, Virginia.

The new venue comes as NATO's relations with Russia have hit their lowest point since the Cold War over the conflict in Ukraine, leading to a spike in spying claims.

The US-led alliance has also bolstered its forces in eastern Europe with four international battalions acting as tripwires against possible Russian adventurism in the region.

Separately, the US Army set up a new European headquarters in Poland in May to command some 6,000 of its troops deployed in NATO and Pentagon operations across the alliance's eastern flank since the beginning of the year.

NATO already has 24 other Centres of Excellence dotted across its 29 members for a wide range of activities from cyber defence and military medicine to counter-terrorism.

CYBER WARS
Google to offer stepped-up security for 'high risk' users
 Washington (AFP) Oct 17, 2017
 Google said Tuesday it would offer stronger online security for "high risk" users who may be frequent targets of online attacks. The US technology titan said anyone with a personal Google account can enroll in the new "advanced protection," while noting that it will require users to "trade off a bit of convenience" for extra security. "We took this unusual step because there is an overlo ... read more
Related Links
 Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues

