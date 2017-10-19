NATO states open counter-espionage hub in Poland

Washington (UPI) Oct 19, 2017 - Leonardo, an international cyber-security company, announced Wednesday that it has completed its cyber monitoring and response service roll-out for the NATO Communications and Information Agency, or NCI.

The company made the announcement at the NATO Information Assurance Symposium in Mons, Belgium. Company officials noted rollout of its joint partnership, called the NATO Cyber Incident Response Capability-Full Operational Capability or NCIRC-FOC, was delivered, "on time and under budget."

NCIRC-FOC combines around 200 computer-security experts from both Leonardo and NCI Agency to provide rapid-response cyber defense capabilities to support more than 70,000 NATO users around the world in around the clock operations.

"NCIRC covers NATO's cyber protection at all levels from individual portable devices up to entire networks at headquarters such as NATO Allied Air Command," Leonardo officials said in a press release. "The teams of specialists which deliver the service are able to detect and respond to increasingly commonplace, sophisticated, and potentially-damaging cyber threats. As well as defending headquarters, NCIRC has all successfully protected the two most recent NATO summits in 2014 and 2016."

As the cyber security threat continues to evolve, the company says it continues to invest in new technology and critical skills to thwart cyber attacks for NATO and other government agencies from England and Italy, to the Gulf and South-East Asia.