NATO warns Russia to honour war games promises

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Brussels (AFP) July 13, 2017
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday welcomed Russian reassurances about a major upcoming military exercise that has deeply worried the allies, but warned Moscow must live up to its commitments.
Speaking after a "frank" meeting between Russia's NATO ambassador and envoys from the 28-nation alliance, Stoltenberg said both sides had discussed ways to avoid dangerous misunderstandings over issues such as exercises.
Russia had in particular provided numbers of its soldiers, planes and ships involved in the Zapad ("West") war games in Russia and Belarus in September, Stoltenberg said.
"It was significant that at today's meeting, we exchanged advance briefings on upcoming exercises," Stoltenberg said, adding that NATO had also briefed on its Trident Javelin exercises.
"I am encouraged by this progress."
But he warned that "from previous experience, we have every reason to believe it may be substantially more troops participating than the officially reported numbers."
Rules for military exercises in Europe known as the Vienna Document set thresholds for the number of troops allowed to take part in exercises before the opposing side is allowed to demand a mandatory inspection.
Exercises involving 13,000 or more troops are subject to mandatory inspections. With exercises involving 9,000 or more soldiers, the other side must be notified.
"We call on Russia to adhere to the Vienna Document," which is negotiated under the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Stoltenberg said.
Many NATO allies, especially those such as the Baltic states and Poland once ruled from Moscow, are deeply suspicious of Russia, fearing a repeat of its intervention in Ukraine under the cover of a military exercise.
They say Russia has carried out exercises involving many more troops -- reports cite figures of up to 100,000 -- but formally splitting them up in such a way as to get around the rules.
Stoltenberg said the Russian officials gave figures but declined to make them public, saying it was up to Moscow to do so.
Stoltenberg said Trident Javelin is in contrast only a "command post" exercise, involving 5,000 personnel in preparation for next year's much larger Trident Juncture manoeuvres with around 30,000 troops.
New Delhi (AFP) July 10, 2017
India began holding naval exercises with the United States and Japan off its south coast on Monday, seeking to forge closer military ties to counter growing Chinese influence in the region. The exercises come as Indian and Chinese troops face off in a remote and strategically sensitive part of the Himalayas where India, China and Bhutan meet. India has a longstanding territorial dispute ... read more
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement