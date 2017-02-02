Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















UAV NEWS
NAVAIR completes spike missile test with UAV target
 by Ryan Maass
 China Lake, Calif. (UPI) Feb 2, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

The U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division recently completed a demonstration of its developing Spike missile.

During the demonstration, conducted by the Spike team in China Lake, Calif., testers were able to shoot down an "outlaw" unmanned aerial vehicle in one shot in December 2016.

"The team worked really hard to get us to the point where everything was smooth," Spike project manager Gavin Swanson said in a press release. "Come test day, there wasn't anything in our way."

NAVAIR personnel tested a proximity fuze supplied by the U.S. Army. Researchers say the fuze allowed the Spike missile to either contact or proximity fuze on a target. The team tested the fuzes against two UAV targets.

The Spike missile was developed in response to operational needs during the U.S. invasion of Iraq. Due to the collateral damage associated with AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and FGM-148 Javelin munitions used by infantry units, U.S. defense leadership called for a lighter missile capable of engaging unarmored and fast-moving targets.

NAVAIR testers say the lighter solution is ideal for engaging enemy drones on the battlefield.

"We've had a notion for years that UAVs would be a problem and I think we're well-placed to have an imminent solution to that threat," Swanson added.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
UAV NEWS
New SkyGuardian variant of Predator B drone announced
 San Diego (UPI) Jan 30, 2017
 SkyGuardian, a new variant of the Predator B unmanned aerial system that meets international standards for flying in civilian airspace, has been launched. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. said the "Type-Certifiable" variant is fully compliant with NATO's UAV System Airworthiness Requirements (defined in STANAG 4671) and Britain's DEFSTAN 00-970 standards. The company als ... read more

UAV NEWS
Raytheon contracted for Patriot missile support

 Lockheed Martin to perform additional THAAD development

 S. Korea, US defence chiefs back anti-missile system

 New tests for David's Sling weapon system
UAV NEWS
Raytheon, USAF developing new signal processor for AMRAAM

 Russia to arm T-50 PAK FAs with BrahMos light cruise missiles

 South Korea seeks Sidewinder and Maverick missiles from U.S.

 Iran confirms missile test, denies breach of nuclear deal
UAV NEWS
NAVAIR completes spike missile test with UAV target

 New SkyGuardian variant of Predator B drone announced

 Germany extends Heron drone lease contract

 AUDS counter-UAV system achieves TRL-9 status
UAV NEWS
Airbus provides satcom for EU security missions in Mali, Niger and Somalia

 Flat-panel SATCOM for civilian-armored vehicles

 Japan launches satellite to modernise military communications

 Phasor teams with Thales to develop advanced broadband Smart Terminal
UAV NEWS
U.S. Army tests Stryker with 30mm cannon

 Rheinmetall, Steyr Mannlicher announce new assault rifle

 BAE Systems producing howitzers for India

 Pentagon chief holds fast against torture
UAV NEWS
US defense chief begins Trump's plans to grow Pentagon

 In a bid for defense exports, India is giving contracts to the private sector

 Rich man loses millions in scam by fake French defence staff

 Egypt's military to form pharmaceutical company
UAV NEWS
Philippines' Duterte wants China sea patrols to stop kidnappings

 In one week, Trump shakes up Washington and the world

 NATO, Trump both want dialogue with Russia: Stoltenberg

 NATO 'very closely' watching Russian influence in Balkans
UAV NEWS
Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle

 NIST updates 'sweet' 1950s separation method to clean nanoparticles from organisms

 Nanocavity and atomically thin materials advance tech for chip-scale light sources

 Ultra-precise chip-scale sensor detects unprecedentedly small changes at the nanoscale



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement