Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
NKorea 'clearly' has range to hit US: general
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) July 18, 2017


North Korea "clearly" has the range to hit parts of the United States with an intercontinental ballistic missile -- but not with much accuracy, a top US general said Tuesday.

Pyongyang on July 4 for the first time tested an ICBM that experts said could potentially reach parts of Alaska or Hawaii.

But General Paul Selva, who is vice chair of the Joint Chiefs of the Staff, testified he wasn't confident North Korea has the capacity to strike the United States with any degree of accuracy.

"I do agree in principle with the assessment that the North Koreans are moving quickly to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile capability," Selva told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"What the experts tell me is that the North Koreans have yet to demonstrate the capacity to do the guidance and control that would be required," he added, referring to the ability of the North Koreans to steer a warhead toward a specific target.

When asked whether North Korea could now reach the United States, he said: "On range, they clearly have the capability."

NUKEWARS
N. Korea claims major breakthrough with first ICBM test
 Seoul (AFP) July 4, 2017
 North Korea declared Tuesday it had successfully tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile - a watershed moment in its push to develop a nuclear weapon capable of hitting the mainland United States. US experts said the device could reach Alaska, and the launch, which came as Americans prepared to mark Independence Day, triggered a Twitter outburst from President Donald Trump who u ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
US deploys Patriots in Lithuania for NATO war games

 San Diego 'likely' in range of N.Korea ICBM in 2 years: US monitor

 US conducts successful missile intercept test amid NKorea tensions

 Lockheed Martin receives contract for Australian AEGIS systems
NUKEWARS
UK Eurofighter Typhoon successfully fires MDBA Brimstone missile

 Netherlands seeks missile warning system for its helicopters

 Lockheed awarded $471 million contract for MLRS rocket production

 US to test anti-missile system amid N Korea tensions
NUKEWARS
Explotrain develops drone-simulated IED training system

 New Reaper drone variant performs first combat mission

 Smart Quadcopters Find their Way without Human Help or GPS

 Rafael unveils Drone Dome anti-drone system
NUKEWARS
First UAVs, Now Ships - Connectivity for the next generation of remote naval operations

 Northrop Grumman receives Australian satellite ground station contract

 DISA extends Comtech satellite services to Marines

 Harris Corp. awarded Special Forces radio contract
NUKEWARS
Rheinmetall enhancing Puma IFV for German Army

 Nigeria starts receiving armored vehicles from Streit

 BAE awarded $15.2 million contract for Amored Multi-Purpose Vehicles

 LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract
NUKEWARS
DSCA approves Super Hornet upgrades, tank ammunition for Australia

 Kelvin Hughes to be sold to Hensoldt

 Defense spending by European NATO countries to rise in 2017

 House Appropriations defense subcommittee bill could mean more ships, planes
NUKEWARS
China 'aggressive' in border row, says India diplomat

 Facing Russia threat, Ukraine and Georgia join in push West

 French military chief quits after Macron row

 On third MH17 anniversary, families unveil 'living memorial'
NUKEWARS
Nanostructures taste the rainbow

 Chemists perform surgery on nanoparticles

 Silver atom nanoclusters could become efficient biosensors

 Superconducting nanowire memory cell, miniaturized technology



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement