N.Korea crisis sparks nuclear debate in Japan, S.Korea

Vladivostok, Russia (AFP) Sept 7, 2017 - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called Thursday for the world to put the "greatest possible pressure" on North Korea to abandon its nuclear missile programme.

"The international community must unite in applying the greatest possible pressure on North Korea," he said just four days after Pyongyang staged its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date, which it described as a "perfect success".

"We must make North Korea immediately and fully comply with all relevant UN Security Council resolutions and abandon all its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner," Abe insisted.

"North Korea is escalating an overt challenge to the peace, prosperity, law and order of the region and indeed the entire world."

His remarks were made on the sidelines of an economic forum in the Russian port city of Vladivostok which is also being attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and South Korea's Moon Jae-In.

On Wednesday, Washington demanded an oil embargo on Pyongyang and a freeze on the foreign assets of its leader Kim Jong-Un in a dramatic bid to force an end to the perilous nuclear stand-off.

South Korea has also pushed for moves to cut off Pyongyang's key supplies of fuel oil, but Russia has dismissed such a call, while China is also reluctant to take measures that could trigger instability or a refugee exodus on its frontier.

Trump says military action against N. Korea not 'first choice'

Washington (AFP) Sept 6, 2017 - President Donald Trump said military action against North Korea was not the "first choice" of his administration Wednesday, edging away from his most bellicose threats against the Pyongyang regime.

After a phone call with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about how to deal with Kim Jong-Un's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, Trump did not rule out military strikes if necessary.

But, he indicated, other avenues for pressure would come before military action.

"Certainly that's not our first choice, but we will see what happens," Trump said as he boarded Marine One at the White House.

Trump has previously warned of "fire and fury" if North Korea continued tests and warned its few international partners that trade with the United States could come to an end.

So far those threats have gone unheeded in Pyongyang which recently detonated an apparent thermonuclear bomb.

That and a litany of other tests appear aimed at marrying missile and nuclear technology in a way that could put the United States within striking distance.

Trump has accused China in particular of not doing enough to tighten economic pressure on its smaller neighbor. But on Wednesday Trump sounded more conciliatory.

"I believe that President Xi agrees with me 100 percent. He doesn't want to see what's happening there, either. We had a very, very frank and very strong phone call."

After years of incrementally tougher sanctions against North Korea, the United Nations is currently weighing additional steps.

Those could include an squeezing oil supplies or restricting North Korea's ability to collect remittances from workers abroad.