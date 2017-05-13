Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
NUKEWARS
NKorea might meet with US; Wants extradition of SK's spy chief
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) May 13, 2017


Berlin backpackers in a bind: To fund Pyongyang or not?
Berlin (AFP) May 13, 2017 - It's an unusual dilemma that tourists in Berlin have to grapple with -- will getting into a hostel bunk bed help finance North Korea's nuclear ambitions?

Backpackers staying at the Cityhostel found themselves struggling with precisely this question after learning that Pyongyang owns the property and is making money from it.

"Oh no, we're funding the North Korean embassy! We're sorry. Very sorry," said British tourist Alex Smith.

"We didn't realise we were funding North Korea."

By booking a room in the Soviet-style building, "my friend made a big mistake", he said, turning to his travel companion and calling him a "silly, silly boy".

Cityhostel found itself at the centre of a storm after German media reported Tuesday that the North Korean embassy was not just the guesthouse's neighbour but also the owner of the prime real estate.

Rented out since 2004, the property brings in about 38,000 euros ($41,000) a month in rent for Pyongyang, the public broadcaster ARD reported.

The German government said Wednesday that it would shut down the hostel because the site had been leased by Pyongyang in violation of UN rules.

Tougher sanctions implemented last November require UN member states to only allow "North Korean foreign representations to carry out diplomatic and consular activities".

"Any kind of commercial activity on the site of the embassy or in relation to the embassy is prohibited," said German foreign ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer.

"Cityhostel in Berlin constitutes neither a diplomatic nor consular activity of a North Korean foreign representation," Schaefer said, adding that Germany would "shut down the financial source to the North Korean regime as quickly as possible".

- 'Taken hostage' -

Over the past 11 years, the UN Security Council has imposed six sets of sanctions on Pyongyang -- two adopted last year -- to ramp up pressure and deny the regime hard currency to fund its rocket and atomic programmes.

Cityhostel's employees told AFP they were unaware of the North Korean link, but would not say more.

The hostel's management, a Berlin company registered as GBI, said in a statement that it "regrets having been taken hostage by international politics".

It had "frozen rental payments" until further clarification, it said.

Within walking distance of major tourist sites like Checkpoint Charlie and the Brandenburg Gate, Cityhostel Berlin offers dorm beds for as little as 16 euros ($17) a night.

The hulking grey building that serves as the hostel is separated from the gated North Korean compound by a metal fence.

Canadian traveller Alexandra Brosseau said that "we don't have a lot of money so we decided to go there, but if we had known, we wouldn't have come here".

"It should be written somewhere, like on reviews or something."

Italian backpacker Emmanuel Giorno, 28, agreed: "Spending money on the North Korean regime really isn't great."

Others, like Swiss tourist Diana Vukovic, had a laugh about it.

Nothing in the hostel hinted at its North Korean link, she said, though she conceded that inside, it did feel "a little bit like a prison".

A senior North Korean diplomat said Saturday Pyongyang would be willing to hold talks with the United States if the conditions are right.

Choe Son-Hui, head of the foreign ministry's North America bureau, told reporters at Beijing's international airport that her country "will hold dialogue under right conditions" with President Donald Trump's administration.

She spoke as she was returning home from Oslo, where she met with US academics and former US officials including Thomas Pickering, former US envoy to the UN, and Robert Einhorn, the State Department's former special adviser for nonproliferation and arms control, Seoul's Yonhap news agency said.

The meeting took place amid a let-up in military tensions on the Korean peninsula after concerns over a fresh nuclear test by the North aimed to mark high-profile anniversaries in April failed to materialise.

After threatening military action, Trump said earlier this month he would be "honoured" to meet the North's leader Kim Jong-Un under the right conditions.

South Korea's new president Moon Jae-In, who took office this week, favours engagement with Pyongyang to bring it to the negotiating table, unlike his conservative predecessors.

He said after he was sworn on Wednesday that he would be willing to go to North Korea "in the right circumstances."

When asked whether Pyongyang is preparing to hold dialogue with the South's new government, Choe replied: "We will see".

N. Korea demands extradition of South's spy chief
Seoul (AFP) May 12, 2017 - North Korea on Friday demanded the extradition of the South's spy chief, a Chinese businessman, and unnamed US CIA agents over a supposed conspiracy to assassinate leader Kim Jong-Un.

Last week Pyongyang's powerful ministry of state security said it had foiled a plot by the US and South Korean spy agencies to kill Kim using a biochemical weapon.

The accusations came amid tensions over the North's nuclear and missile programmes and with Washington considering whether to re-designate Pyongyang as a state sponsor of terrorism.

That follows the February killing of Kim's estranged half-brother Kim Jong-Nam by two women using the banned nerve agent VX -- a murder widely blamed on Pyongyang.

The North's Central Public Prosecutors Office said Friday it was opening the prosecution of those responsible for what it called "state-sponsored terrorism" against Kim Jong-Un.

It named South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) director Lee Byung-Ho, an NIS team director surnamed Han, NIS agent Jo Ki-Chol, and Chinese businessman Xu Guanghai as suspects, along with "masterminds in CIA".

"We urge the relevant authorities to immediately detect and arrest and hand over" the wanted individuals, who were "targets of due heavy punishment", it said in a statement carried by Pyongyang's state media.

"None of the brutal perpetrators of hideous state-sponsored terrorism aiming at the removal of the DPRK supreme leadership will survive on this planet," it added, using the acronym for the North's official name.

Rights groups accuse the North of widespread abuses, including an absence of fair trials.

The North is technically still at war with the South and has no diplomatic relations with the US, but China is its sole major ally.

Xu was described as director general of the Qingdao NAZCA Trade Co. Checks by AFP on Chinese databases show a company of that name was founded on March 7 this year, with Xu named as its legal representative.

A spokesman for the NIS said the South's spy agency had no information about the alleged assassination plot.

Pyongyang has said a North Korean citizen named only as Kim was bribed and blackmailed to carry out the attack.

But any attempt on Kim would be extremely difficult to pull off due to supertight security around him and Pyongyang's extensive surveillance of its own population.

NUKEWARS
S. Korea's Moon sworn in, says willing to go to North
 Seoul (AFP) May 10, 2017
 South Korea's new president was sworn in on Wednesday, just a day after a landslide election victory, and immediately declared his willingness to visit Pyongyang amid high tensions with the nuclear-armed North. Left-leaning Moon Jae-In, a former human rights lawyer, backs engagement with North Korea in the quest for peace - in contrast to the threatening rhetoric from the Trump administrati ... read more
NUKEWARS
NUKEWARS
NUKEWARS
NUKEWARS
NUKEWARS
NUKEWARS
NUKEWARS
NUKEWARS
