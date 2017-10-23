Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
NRL clarifies valley polarization for electronic and optoelectronic technologies
 by Daniel Parry for NRL News
 Washington DC (SPX) Oct 23, 2017


Upper Panel: schematic of optical excitation in the K valley of WS2 monolayers. Lower Panel: Photoluminescence (PL) intensity map of a triangular monolayer island of WS2 and the associated valley polarization map demonstrate the clear inverse relationship. Each map covers a 46 x 43 micron area. The regions exhibiting smallest PL intensity and lowest quality are found at the center of the flake and radiate outward toward the three corners. These regions correspond to the highest valley polarization. (U.S. Naval Research Laboratory)

An interdisciplinary team of scientists at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) has uncovered a direct link between sample quality and the degree of valley polarization in monolayer transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs). In contrast with graphene, many monolayer TMDs are semiconductors and show promise for future applications in electronic and optoelectronic technologies.

In this sense, a 'valley' refers to the region in an electronic band structure where both electrons and holes are localized, and 'valley polarization' refers to the ratio of valley populations - an important metric applied in valleytronics research.

"A high degree of valley polarization has been theoretically predicted in TMDs yet experimental values are often low and vary widely," said Kathleen McCreary, Ph.D., lead author of the study. "It is extremely important to determine the origin of these variations in order to further our basic understanding of TMDs as well as advance the field of valleytronics."

Many of today's technologies (i.e. solid state lighting, transistors in computer chips, and batteries in cell phones) rely simply on the charge of the electron and how it moves through the material. However, in certain materials such as the monolayer TMDs, electrons can be selectively placed into a chosen electronic valley using optical excitation.

"The development of TMD materials and hybrid 2D/3D heterostructures promises enhanced functionality relevant to future Department of Defense missions," said Berend Jonker, Ph.D., principal investigator of the program. "These include ultra-low power electronics, non-volatile optical memory, and quantum computation applications in information processing and sensing."

The growing fields of spintronics and valleytronics aim to use the spin or valley population, rather than only charge, to store information and perform logic operations. Progress in these developing fields has attracted the attention of industry leaders, and has already resulted in products such as magnetic random access memory that improve upon the existing charge-based technologies.

The team focused on TMD monolayers such as WS2 and WSe2, which have high optical responsivity, and found that samples exhibiting low photoluminescence (PL) intensity exhibited a high degree of valley polarization. These findings suggest a means to engineer valley polarization via controlled introduction of defects and nonradiative recombination sites

"Truly understanding the reason for sample-to-sample variation is the first step towards valleytronic control," McCreary said. "In the near future, we may be able to accurately increase polarization by adding defect sites or reduce polarization by passivation of defects."

Results of this research are reported in the August 2017 edition of the American Chemical Society's Nano, The research team is comprised of Dr. Kathleen McCreary, Dr. Aubrey Hanbicki, and Dr. Berend Jonker from the NRL Materials Science and Technology Division; Dr. Marc Currie from the NRL Optical Sciences Division; and Dr. Hsun-Jen Chuang who holds an American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE) fellowship at NRL.

Research paper

MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Harris supplying tactical radios to Navy, Marines
 Washington (UPI) Oct 16, 2017
 Harris Corporation has received a five-year U.S. Navy single-award contract to supply tactical radios to the Navy and Marine Corps. The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract single-award contract, which includes ancillary devices, carries a ceiling value of $765 million. "This award stems from our successful long-standing track record of developing and delivering the m ... read more
Related Links
 U.S. Naval Research Laboratory
 Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
US to sell $15 bn THAAD missile defense to Saudi Arabia

 Australia's new frigates to feature long-range missile defence system

 PAC-3 MSE Test Successful from Remote Launcher

 Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
'How to survive a N. Korean missile' - in Japanese manga form

 State Department approves sale of AMRAAM missiles to Netherlands

 Lockheed Martin test of ATACMS missile system successful

 Missile test fears as N. Korea marks key party anniversary
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Drone Aviation awarded contract for Enhanced WASP Tactical Aerostat from US Defense Dept

 Death toll from US drone strike in Pakistan rises to 26: officials

 UK will not confirm drone death of IS 'White Widow' recruiter

 New long range drones expected in 2018
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Harris supplying tactical radios to Navy, Marines

 82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 SES GS to Provide More MEO-enabled SATCOM Solutions for U.S. Government

 L3 satellite terminals for Air National Guard
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Northrop Grumman receives $13 million contract for munition system development

 Textron awarded $332.9M contract for mobile strike force vehicles

 Kentucky business awarded Army deal for medium tactical vehicle transmissions

 Army spotlights newest M1A2 Abrams variant
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Whistleblower protection bill sent to President as complaints of retaliation grow

 UK defence giant BAE Systems to axe almost 2,000 jobs

 Leonardo opens new site in Australia

 Australia to upgrade submarines, frigates
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Nominee for CIA inspector general grilled over retaliation claims

 Xi declares 'new era' for China as party congress opens

 Xi is everywhere: China's omnipresent leader

 Trump puts America first, but more and more alone
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Long nanotubes make strong fibers

 Paper-based supercapacitor uses metal nanoparticles to boost energy density

 Nanoscale islands dot light-driven catalyst

 Tungsten offers nano-interconnects a path of least resistance



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement