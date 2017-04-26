Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
N. Korea hails 'largest ever' firing drill
 by Staff Writers
 Seoul (AFP) April 26, 2017


North Korea on Wednesday hailed its largest-ever firing drill, overseen by leader Kim Jong-Un to mark a key military anniversary amid high tensions in the region.

Speculation had mounted that the North could carry out a sixth nuclear test or another missile launch to mark the 85 years since the founding of its army on Tuesday.

Instead, the North's state-run KCNA news agency said the Korean People's Army marked the anniversary with a "successful largest-ever artillery drill" under the orders of Supreme Commander Kim in the eastern port city of Wonsan.

"Submarines rapidly submerged to make torpedo-attacks at the enemy warships" while aircraft dropped bombs.

"The brave artillerymen are mercilessly striking the targets, the way they fire is liberating and their shots are very accurate," KCNA cited Kim as saying.

After the drill, the troops pledged their loyalty to Kim, vowing to "turn into 10 million guns and 10 million bombs" to defend him.

Pyongyang's rhetoric always intensifies in the spring, when Seoul and Washington hold joint military drills which it sees as rehearsals for an invasion.

The Rodong Sinmun -- the official mouthpiece of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea -- carried several photos of the drill in a three-page spread.

The front page showed Kim arriving at the site in his black Mercedes Benz with hundreds of tanks lined up. More than 30 pictures showed the drill in detail with Kim roaring with laughter as he watched artillery fire.

North Korea has ambitions to build a nuclear-tipped missile capable of reaching the US mainland. Tensions have soared in recent months as it carried out a string of missile tests that sparked tit-for-tat sabre-rattling between it and Washington.

Washington has sent the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson to the Korean peninsula, where it is expected to arrive later this week for a joint naval exercise with South Korea.

The North has labeled the Vinson's deployment "undisguised military blackmail" and has threatened to "bury it at sea".

NUKEWARS
New actor Trump heightens N. Korea drama: analysts
 Seoul (AFP) April 21, 2017
 Geopolitical tensions flare every spring on the Korean peninsula, but analysts say the anxiety of recent weeks has been magnified by the unpredictable new player in the annual drama: Donald Trump. North Korea always intensifies its rhetoric when Seoul and Washington stage annual large-scale joint military drills that it condemns as rehearsals for a potential invasion. But this time threa ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
US, South Korea agree early deployment of THAAD: PM Hwang

 South Korean missile interceptor in final development

 BAE Systems to develop U.S. space, missile defense tech

 Raytheon to upgrade U.S. ballistic missile defense radars
NUKEWARS
Raytheon receives $78 milllion contract for Sidewinder missiles

 MBDA Systems gets $689M in U.K. missile contracts

 Lockheed Martin gets $100M JASSM production order

 Saab gets RBS15 MK3 maintenance order from Polish navy
NUKEWARS
MQ-8C Fire Scout takes first flight from littoral combat ship

 MS-177 sensor completes test on Global Hawk

 Swiss prisons getting drone-detection capability

 Radar warning receiver flies for first time in Predator drone
NUKEWARS
World's Most Powerful Emulator of Radio-Signal Traffic Opens for Business

 Thales supplying Denmark with communications system

 US Strategic Command, Norway sign agreement to share space services, data

 Pentagon urges Russia not to hang up military hotline
NUKEWARS
Field trials underway for Russia's next-generation battle tank

 Australia receives new Hercules armored recovery vehicles

 Canadian army to modernize training simulation system

 Leidos to provide TUAS support for U.S. Army
NUKEWARS
Dutch court jails Charles Taylor arms-supplier for 19 years

 Canada moves to join treaty curbing foreign arms sales

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms
NUKEWARS
EU hopeful UK vote will smooth Brexit path

 Russia boosts military spending despite sanctions: study

 Russia flies multiple bomber missions near Alaska: Pentagon

 US warship in west Pacific for Japan navy drills
NUKEWARS
Nanotubes that build themselves

 Better living through pressure: Functional nanomaterials made easy

 Self-assembling polymers provide thin nanowire template

 Scientists created nanopowders for the synthesis of new aluminum alloys



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement