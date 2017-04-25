Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
N. Korea marks military anniversary with firing drill
 by Staff Writers
 Seoul (AFP) April 25, 2017


N.Korean media issue threat to 'wipe out' US
Seoul (AFP) April 24, 2017 - An official North Korean website warned Monday that Pyongyang will "wipe out" the United States if Washington starts a war on the peninsula, the latest tit-for-tat sabre-rattling that has sent tensions soaring in the region.

The US supercarrier Carl Vinson will arrive in waters off the Korean peninsula "in a matter of days", Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday, amid reports the North could be preparing a sixth nuclear test.

Pyongyang is still believed to be far from reaching its aim of building a missile capable of reaching the US mainland, but the secretive nation has ramped up its rhetoric in recent weeks and has carried out two rocket tests this month alone.

In a series of editorials the Rodong Sinmun newspaper -- the official mouthpiece of the ruling Workers' Party -- said the North's forces were undeterred and called the US strike group's imminent arrival "undisguised military blackmail".

"Such threat may startle a jellyfish, but can never work on the DPRK," it said Monday, using the country's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

A day earlier it said the North's revolutionary forces were "combat-ready to sink the US nuclear aircraft carrier with a single strike".

Pyongyang's rhetoric intensifies every spring, when the US and South Korea hold joint exercises it sees as rehearsals for an attack on the North.

A separate editorial on the North's propaganda website Uriminzokkiri Monday claimed that the dispatching of the Carl Vinson signalled a war: "It is proof that an invasion of the North is nearing day by day."

The editorial, described as being written by an army officer, said it was a "big miscalculation" for Washington to compare the North to Syria, which did not launch an "immediate counterattack" after a US cruise missile strike earlier this month.

In the event of an attack, it said, "The world will witness how Washington's rash nuclear aircraft carriers are turned into a huge pile of steel and buried at sea and how a country called America is wiped out from the Earth."

There is speculation the North may conduct another test to mark the 85th anniversary of the founding of its Korean People's Army (KPA) on Tuesday.

But it has never tested an intercontinental ballistic missile with sufficient range to reach the continental United States -- although it has ambitions to develop one -- nor is it known to have miniaturised atomic technology sufficiently to be able to fit a nuclear warhead on a rocket.

US officials have repeatedly warned that "all options are on the table" to curb the North's weapons ambitions, including military strikes.

Nuclear-armed North Korea on Tuesday marked a military anniversary with a conventional firing drill, reports said, as the South announced joint naval exercises with a US aircraft carrier in the flashpoint region.

Speculation had mounted that Pyongyang could carry out a sixth nuclear test or another missile launch to mark 85 years since the founding of its army.

But no such event -- which usually happens in the morning -- had taken place by noon, and Seoul's defence ministry said "no unusual development had been detected".

Instead the South's Yonhap news agency cited an unnamed government source saying Pyongyang marked the anniversary with its "largest ever firing drill", carried out in the eastern port city of Wonsan and presumed to have been overseen by leader Kim Jong-Un.

North Korea has ambitions to build a missile capable of reaching the US mainland and tensions have soared in recent months as it carried out a string of missile tests that sparked tit-for-tat sabre-rattling between it and Washington.

Pyongyang's rhetoric always intensifies in the spring, when Seoul and Washington hold joint military drills it sees as rehearsals for an invasion.

The North's Rodong Sinmun -- the official mouthpiece of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea -- warned Tuesday of dire consequences in the event of a US-led pre-emptive strike.

It promised "the most brutal punishment... in the sky and land as well as at sea and from underwater without any warning or prior notice".

North Korea launched two missile tests this month while US President Donald Trump and his senior aides have warned that "all options are on the table" against Pyongyang, including military action.

Trump on Monday urged the UN Security Council to consider stronger sanctions against Pyongyang, and US senators will be briefed on North Korea at the White House on Wednesday.

Washington has sent the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson to the Korean peninsula, where it is expected to arrive -- after a derision-provoking delay -- later this week.

The vessel will take part in joint naval drills with the South's forces to "demonstrate Seoul and Washington's strong determination to punish North Korean provocations", the South Korean Navy said in a statement.

They will take place in the East Sea, the South's name for the Sea of Japan, it said, and the two allies will also begin joint naval exercises in the West Sea on Tuesday "in relation to the current security situation".

The nuclear-powered US submarine USS Michigan also made a port call to the South's Busan on Tuesday in another show of force.

Trump has said the US was sending an "armada" to the Korean peninsula, including submarines.

The USS Michigan is built to carry submarine-launched ballistic missiles and Tomahawk cruise missiles capable of making precision strikes against the North's nuclear facilities, Yonhap said.

But the South Korean Navy called the vessel's visit "routine", adding it would not take part in any joint exercises.

NUKEWARS
New actor Trump heightens N. Korea drama: analysts
 Seoul (AFP) April 21, 2017
 Geopolitical tensions flare every spring on the Korean peninsula, but analysts say the anxiety of recent weeks has been magnified by the unpredictable new player in the annual drama: Donald Trump. North Korea always intensifies its rhetoric when Seoul and Washington stage annual large-scale joint military drills that it condemns as rehearsals for a potential invasion. But this time threa ... read more
