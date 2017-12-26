Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
NUKEWARS
N. Korea preparing to launch satellite: report
 by Staff Writers
 Seoul (AFP) Dec 26, 2017


North Korea is preparing to launch a satellite, a Seoul newspaper said Tuesday, as outside observers warn that the nuclear-armed regime's space programme is a fig leaf for weapons tests.

Pyongyang is under multiple UN sanctions over its nuclear and missile tests and is prohibited from carrying out any launch using ballistic missile technology including satellites.

"Through various channels, we've recently learned that the North has completed a new satellite and named it Kwangmyongsong-5", the Joongang Ilbo daily reported, quoting a South Korean government source.

"Their plan is to put a satellite equipped with cameras and telecommunication devices into orbit", he said.

Pyongyang launched their Kwangmyongsong-4 satellite in February 2016, which most in the international community viewed as a disguised ballistic missile test.

A spokesman for the South Korean military joint chiefs of staff said there was "nothing out of ordinary at this moment" but added that Seoul was watching out for any provocative acts "including the test of a long-range missile disguised as a satellite launch".

The report came as the North's ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun reasserted the regime's right to launch satellites and develop its space technology.

In a commentary published on Monday and titled "peaceful space programmes are sovereign countries' legitimate rights", the daily said Pyongyang's satellite launches "absolutely correspond" with international laws concerning space development.

At a UN General Assembly committee meeting in October, North Korea's deputy UN ambassador Kim In-Ryong said his country has a 2016-2020 plan to develop "practical satellites that can contribute to the economic development and improvement of the people's living".

He stressed North Korea's right to produce and launch satellites "will not be changed just because the US denies it".

North Korea is believed to have successfully put a satellite into orbit in December 2012 after years of failures dating back to 1998 when it launched a pilot satellite and named it Kwangmyongsong-1.

Earlier this month, the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaia Gazeta quoted a Russian military expert, Vladimir Khrustalev, as saying that North Korea was expected to launch two satellites -- an Earth exploration satellite and a communications satellite -- in the near future.

Khrustalev made the remark after returning from his week-long trip to North Korea in mid-November when he met with representatives of the country's National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA), the Russian daily said.

Tensions have soared as the isolated regime has staged a series of atomic and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests -- most recently on November 29.

NUKEWARS
US in talks with China on new N.Korea sanctions: diplomats
 United Nations, United States (AFP) Dec 20, 2017
 The United States is in talks with China on slapping new UN sanctions on North Korea and could put forward a draft Security Council resolution soon, UN diplomats said Wednesday. The new measure is expected to target supplies of oil products to North Korea that are vital for military programs aimed at developing Pyongyang's nuclear strike capacity with advanced missile technology. The new ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
Pentagon works to 'understand' missile strike on Saudi

 Saudi says it intercepted Yemen rebel missile over Riyadh

 Japan to beef up missile defence system against N. Korea

 US, S. Korea, Japan start missile-tracking drill, irking China
NUKEWARS
Russia finalises S-400 missile system deal with Turkey

 Is Iran really arming Yemen's Huthi rebels?

 Raytheon contracted to support anti-ship missile system

 Iran supplied ballistic missile to Yemen rebels: US
NUKEWARS
Insitu to support Navy's ScanEagle UAV system

 Dutch police ground drone-fighting eagles

 Jet-powered drone tested by BAE Systems

 Hensoldt intros new counter-drone system
NUKEWARS
Military defense market faces new challenges to acquiring SatCom platforms

 Harris contracted by Army for radios for security force assistance brigades

 Joint Hellas-Sat-4 and SaudiGeoSat-1 satellite ready for environmental tests

 Government outsourcing disrupts space as SatComm services commercialised
NUKEWARS
Diesel Engineering to supply Israel with engines for personnel carriers

 Navy taps ManTech for engineering and technical services

 Raytheon finishes first lot production of new small diameter bomb

 Air Force awards more than $10.5M for laser-guided bombs
NUKEWARS
Raytheon to support inventory management for Army

 Department of Defense seeks to speed up acquisition process

 EU launches defence pact with submarine drones

 Dutch want arms dealer's extradition after S.Africa arrest
NUKEWARS
India, China to hold talks on disputed borders: official

 US to provide Ukraine with 'enhanced defensive capabilities'

 Japan unveils record defence budget against N. Korea threat

 Putin slams 'aggressive' new US defence strategy
NUKEWARS
Discovery sets new world standard in nano generators

 A 100-fold leap to GigaDalton DNA nanotech

 New nanowires are just a few atoms thick

 Physicists explain metallic conductivity of thin carbon nanotube films



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement