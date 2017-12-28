Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MISSILE NEWS
Navy contracts Raytheon for changes to Sidewinder missiles
 by James Laporta
 Washington (UPI) Dec 28, 2017


Naval Air Systems Command has awarded Raytheon with a modified contract for engineering services in support of the AIM-9X Sidewinder missile.

The contract, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, is worth more than $10.2 million under a fixed-price-incentive-fee contract, which applies an adjusted formula based on the specifies of the target cost, target profit and the price ceiling, or the maximum that may be paid to Raytheon.

The AIM-9X Sidewinder missile is considered dual purpose, as it is effective in either air-to-air engagements or surface-to-air applications.

In addition to being retrofitted for Navy and Air Force fighters, from the F-15 Eagle to the F/A-18 Hornet, the AIM-9X Sidewinder missile is compatible with the Army's ground-based, multi-mission launcher.

The contract calls for Block II missiles, which will include engineering change proposals for 100 AIM-9X missile that were purchased under Lot 17 this year.

Engineering change proposals are a management tool the U.S. government uses to propose a configuration change during product acquisition.

Work on the contract will occur in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed in September 2020, the Pentagon said.

More than $10.2 million will be obligated to Raytheon at the time of award, which will be allocated from Navy and Air Force missile and weapon procurement funds from fiscal year 2017. The funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

MISSILE NEWS
Lockheed joins Gray Wolf missile development program
 Washington (UPI) Dec 28, 2017
 The Air Force has awarded Lockheed Martin the second deal, after Northrop Grumman, for development and demonstration of a new low-cost cruise missile called Gray Wolf. The terms of the $110 million deal were made public by Lockheed Martin on Wednesday in announcing the five-year contract for phase 1 of Gray Wolf development. Last week, the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory award ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE NEWS
Lockheed awarded $102.5M for support of Navy's AEGIS system

 US sanctions two N.Koreans over ballistic missile program

 Lockheed Martin to support AEGIS system for Japanese self defense forces

 Pentagon works to 'understand' missile strike on Saudi
MISSILE NEWS
Lockheed joins Gray Wolf missile development program

 Russia finalises S-400 missile system deal with Turkey

 Is Iran really arming Yemen's Huthi rebels?

 Raytheon contracted to support anti-ship missile system
MISSILE NEWS
Insitu to support Navy's ScanEagle UAV system

 Dutch police ground drone-fighting eagles

 Jet-powered drone tested by BAE Systems

 Hensoldt intros new counter-drone system
MISSILE NEWS
Military defense market faces new challenges to acquiring SatCom platforms

 Harris contracted by Army for radios for security force assistance brigades

 Joint Hellas-Sat-4 and SaudiGeoSat-1 satellite ready for environmental tests

 Government outsourcing disrupts space as SatComm services commercialised
MISSILE NEWS
Rheinmetall upgrading Marder vehicles for Jordan delivery

 BAE Systems Australia starts power and propulsion team

 New German tanks getting Saab camouflage

 Ancient military network discovered in northern Syria
MISSILE NEWS
Raytheon to support inventory management for Army

 Department of Defense seeks to speed up acquisition process

 EU launches defence pact with submarine drones

 Dutch want arms dealer's extradition after S.Africa arrest
MISSILE NEWS
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end

 British navy frigate escorts Russian warship in North Sea

 China island expansion moves ahead in South China Sea

 US to provide Ukraine with 'enhanced defensive capabilities'
MISSILE NEWS
Researchers find simpler way to deposit magnetic iron oxide onto gold nanorods

 Discovery sets new world standard in nano generators

 A 100-fold leap to GigaDalton DNA nanotech

 New nanowires are just a few atoms thick



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement