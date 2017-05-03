Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Navy installs submarine rescue system in merchant vessel
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) May 3, 2017


A submarine rescue diving and recompression system has been installed on a Military Sealift Command-chartered merchant vessel by the U.S. Navy.

The SRDRS was installed aboard the HOS Dominator by the Navy's Undersea Rescue Command and contractor Phoenix Holdings International.

The HOS Dominator is normally used for training by the Navy. Its new rescue system features a transfer under pressure capability, which will enable sailors on a disabled submarine to move safely from a pressurized compartment aboard the submarine to a recompression chamber aboard the rescue ship.

"It's one of only a handful of mobile rescue systems in the world," said Cmdr. Mark Hazenberg, URC's commanding officer. "It's able to be rapidly deployed and can assist in rescues of numerous foreign submarines in addition to our own."

The SRDRS is the only deep submarine rescue system of the U.S. Navy for recovering crew from a disabled submarine too deep for submarine escape.

The Navy said the SRDRS replaces two rescue submarines as the main deep-sea rescue asset.

BAE to launch fourth British Astute-class attack submarine
 Washington (UPI) Apr 28, 2017
 BAE Systems debuted Britain's fourth Astute-class nuclear-powered submarine when it was rolled out of Devonshire Dock Hall Thursday, ahead of being lowered into the water Friday morning. The Audacious will be launched Saturday at Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, before starting its test and commissioning program to prepare for sea trials in 2018. "Today's launch marks an important mil ... read more
