Navy leadership testifies before SASC on ship collisions, readiness concerns

Washington (AFP) Sept 19, 2017 - A senior US senator admonished the Navy's top leaders Tuesday following a series of deadly maritime accidents that have turned a spotlight on strains in the force's Pacific fleet.

Senator John McCain, who heads the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the Navy must correct its course after the incidents, including one last month in which the USS John S. McCain -- named for his World War II admiral grandfather -- collided with a tanker.

"We must also call you to task and demand answers. As leaders of our Navy, you must do better," McCain told Navy Secretary Richard Spencer and Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson.

The USS John S. McCain collided with a tanker as the destroyer headed to Singapore, tearing a huge hole in the hull, killing 10 sailors and injuring five others.

That incident came after another destroyer, the USS Fitzgerald, smashed into a Philippine-flagged cargo ship off Japan in June, leaving seven sailors dead.

Two non-deadly incidents also occurred this year -- in January, the USS Antietam ran aground near its base in Japan and in May, the USS Lake Champlain collided with a South Korean fishing vessel.

Following the USS McCain incident, the Navy sacked the commander of its Pacific-based Seventh Fleet, and several other officers and enlisted sailors have been relieved of duty or reprimanded.

- 'Triple whammy' -

The incidents will cost the US taxpayer about $600 million in repairs, McCain said, and put several ships out of service during a time of heightened regional tensions in the western Pacific and South China Sea.

Richardson told McCain the Navy was undertaking several reviews and probes, and blamed a "triple whammy" as pushing the fleet's limits: "The corrosive confluence of high operational tempo, inadequate budgets and budget uncertainty."

"But make no mistake, sir, while these factors do exert a negative force on the challenges we face, at the core, this issue is about leadership, especially command," Richardson said.

A report this month by the Government Accountability Office watchdog said foreign-based US Navy ships suffer multiple headwinds that raise risks and impact military readiness.

GAO said crews are being overworked and undertrained, and vital maintenance is not being completed on time.

The US military has also suffered several recent training accidents, including one at Camp Pendleton last week where 15 Marines were injured during an exercise when an amphibious assault vehicle caught fire.

Politicians and military leaders say aging or poorly maintained equipment and tight budgets are taking a toll.

"In the last three years, fatal training accidents have taken the lives of four times more service members than our enemies have in combat. This cannot continue," McCain said.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Monday he was looking at all the recent incidents to see if there is a common thread.