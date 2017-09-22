Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLOATING STEEL
Navy takes delivery of new attack submarine
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Sep 22, 2017


The future U.S. Navy submarine USS Colorado, built by Huntington Ingalls Industries and General Dynamics Electric Boat, has been delivered to the service.

U.S. Sea Systems Command said delivery of the submarine occurred Thursday. The vessel is expected to be commissioned into service next spring.

"Colorado's delivery brings another Block III Virginia-class submarine to the fleet within budget," Navy Capt. Mike Stevens, Virginia-class submarine program manager said in a press release. "The submarine's outstanding quality continues the program's tradition of delivering combat ready submarines to the fleet.

"The Colorado is the most capable Virginia-class submarine bringing advanced capabilities and technology to the Navy fleet."

The future USS Colorado, or SSN 788, is the 15th Virginia-class submarine produced for the Navy and the fifth Block III model. Block IIIs feature a redesigned bow with enhanced payload capabilities -- 12 individual vertical launch tubes were replaced with two large-diameter Virginia Payload Tubes that can launch six Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Construction of the ship began in 2012. It was christened last year.

FLOATING STEEL
Ex-minister questioned as Israel submarine graft probe widens
 Jerusalem (AFP) Sept 4, 2017
 Israeli police questioned a former minister and a political advisor Monday as a probe widened over suspected corruption in the purchase of submarines for Israel's navy from Germany's ThyssenKrupp. The remand of Eliezer Sandberg, who was science minister in 2003 and served as infrastructure minister in 2004, was extended till Wednesday after questioning, police said. Rami Tayeb, an adviso ... read more
Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLOATING STEEL
'Take cover' - but where? Japanese helpless over N.Korea threat

 Orbital ATK launches Patriot system target vehicle

 Japan deploys missile defence to northern island: minister

 Israeli Air Force stands up second Iron Dome battalion
FLOATING STEEL
Iran tests new medium-range missile, defying US warnings

 Raytheon receives $31.5M contract for TOW missiles

 Turkey signs deal to buy Russian S-400 missile systems

 Leonardo, Thales integrating missile-protection systems in Britain
FLOATING STEEL
US Air Force Academy to Use VBS3 and VBS Fires for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Training

 Israel says shot down Iranian-made, Hezbollah-operated drone

 Study weighs risks of human-drone impacts

 China touts military drone helicopter at exhibition
FLOATING STEEL
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 Spectra Airbus SlingShot Partnership Extension

 Airbus prepares the future European Governmental Satellite Communications programme

 Northrop awarded contract for support of Air Force communications system
FLOATING STEEL
Logos Technologies gets DARPA contract for SilentHawk motorcycle

 Sierra Nevada receives $205M contract for IED jammer support

 DARPA Rolls Out Electronics Resurgence Initiative

 Oshkosh receives $466.8M contract for armored tactical trucks
FLOATING STEEL
Saab eyes possible U.S. factory location

 Britain suspends Myanmar training; Britain, Saudi Arabia sign military deal

 L3 Technologies acquires Doss Aviation

 US Senate passes $700 bn defense spending bill
FLOATING STEEL
Facebook to give Russian ads to Congress, boost transparency

 Slovakia plans to meet NATO defence budget target by 2024

 NATO chief backs UN peacekeepers across east Ukraine

 Turkey hosts NATO naval exercises amid tensions
FLOATING STEEL
A new kind of optical nanosensor uses torque for signal processing

 New insights into nanocrystal growth in liquid

 'Nano-hashtags' could provide definite proof of Majorana particles

 UMass Amherst environmental chemist flashes warning light on new nanoparticle



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement