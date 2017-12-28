Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
Military Space News




Navy taps BAE Systems for USS Anzio modernization
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Dec 28, 2017


BAE awarded $101M in contracts for maintenance on three Navy ships
Washington (UPI) Dec 27, 2017 - BAE Systems has been awarded three contracts by the U.S. Navy in support of two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and an Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship.

The terms of the contracts, with a total value of more than $101 million, were announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense.

The contracts for the USS Howard and USS Oscar Austin, both of which are Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, come under firm-fixed-price agreements, meaning that potential overrun costs will not be reimbursed to BAE Systems by the U.S. government.

Work on the USS Howard will include maintenance in multiple areas of the ship, along with repairs and modernization. Built into the contract is an option that would bring the contract from $47.8 million to $66.5 million, if exercised.

Similarly, the USS Oscar Austin will undergo a combination of maintenance, modernization and repair. Like the Howard, the contract for the Oscar Austin also includes options that would bring the total value of the deal from more than $41.5 million to more than $117.1 million.

Work on the USS Howard will occur in San Diego, Calif., while work on the USS Oscar Austin will be performed in Norfolk, Va.

Work on the Howard is expected to be complete by May 2019, while the Oscar Austin will see completion in February 2019, the Pentagon said.

For the USS Champion MCM-4, the terms of that deal are under a cost-plus-award-fee, incentive-fee modification to a previously awarded contract, which is a cost-reimbursement contract where depending on the performance of BAE Systems, additional money could be gained by the defense contractor for "excellence in contract performance."

The USS Champion will be undergoing its docking phrase, with the ship receiving "depot-level maintenance, alterations, and modifications that will update and improve the ship's military and technical capabilities."

More than $101 million has been obligated to BAE at the time of awards.

General Dynamics awarded $16M contract for USS Pinckney
Washington (UPI) Dec 15, 2017 - General Dynamics has been awarded a modified contract from the U.S. Navy to support the USS Pinckney, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer.

The $16.3 million deal, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, comes under the terms of a firm-fixed-price delivery order, which modifies a previous award for selected restricted availability for the destroyer.

U.S. Navy ships routinely go through selected restricted availability, or SRA, which includes a series of maintenance, repair and upgrade efforts. The type of work during this phase can include propulsion and ship system repairs for both mechanical and electrical issues.

U.S. Navy ships undergoing SRA are often unavailable to embark on training or real world operations.

The Navy's contract with General Dynamics calls for "depot-level maintenance, alterations and modifications that will update and improve the ship's military and technical capabilities," with the ability to exercise additional work options that could bring the total value of the contract to more than $16.8 million.

Work on the contract will occur in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed by August 2018.

More than $16.3 million has been obligated to General Dynamics at the time of award from U.S. Navy fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds, coupled with other procurement funding. More than $13.4 million will expire at the end of the current fiscal year, the Pentagon said.

The U.S. Navy guided missile cruiser USS Anzio is to undergo six months of modernization work at a BAE Systems facility in Norfolk, Va., the company announced on Wednesday

Under a $45.3 million contract -- $53.1 million if all options are exercised -- the cruiser will receive alterations and miscellaneous repairs, including replacement of critical aluminum structures, BAE Systems said.

The work on the 567-foot ship is scheduled to start in February.

BAE's Norfolk shipyard is currently conducting long-term modernization work aboard the USS Vicksburg.

"As our team wraps up the first stage of modernization work aboard the Vicksburg, we look forward to the arrival of the Anzio soon afterwards to start its cruiser-mod program," Dave Thomas, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair, said in a press release.

"This contract, along with other recent ship repair contracts, provides important work for our shipyard team, particularly for our skilled employees who work with aluminum structures aboard Navy ships."

The USS Anzio was commissioned in May 1992. The ship is the third East Coast-based guided-missile cruiser to undergo the extensive upgrade work under the Navy's long-term cruiser modernization program.

In addition to the Vicksburg, the company's Norfolk shipyard has begun modernization work aboard the USS Gettysburg.

Huntington Ingalls contracted for Fitzgerald repairs
Washington (UPI) Dec 18, 2017 - Huntington Ingalls has been awarded a modified contract for emergent repair and restoration on the U.S. Navy's USS Fitzgerald, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer that crashed into a Philippine cargo ship in June.

The deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, is worth $63 million under a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, which provides cost reimbursement for potential cost overrun fees. Generally, the reimbursement price is negotiated at the inception of the contract.

The Pentagon said the contract will provide for "initial collision ripout phase of an availability which will include a combination of maintenance, modernization, and collision repair of USS Fitzgerald."

The Navy has obligated $31.5 million in fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds to Huntington Ingalls at time of award, and the full $63 million of the contract will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

In November, investigators with the Navy concluded that the Fitzgerald collision with the cargo ship, which claimed the lives of seven U.S. sailors, was "avoidable" and the result of multiple human errors.

"Many of the decisions made that led to this incident were the result of poor judgment and decision making of the commanding officer," the report said. "That said, no single person bears full responsibility for this incident. The crew was unprepared for the situation in which they found themselves through a lack of preparation, ineffective command and control, and deficiencies in training and preparations for navigation."

Work on the contract will occur in Pascagoula, Miss., and is expected to be completed by September 2018.

Huntington Ingalls christens new Legend-class cutter for Coast Guard
 Washington (UPI) Dec 22, 2017
 Huntington Ingalls' shipbuilding division on Monday christened the Legend-class National Security Cutter Midgett WMSL-757 for the U.S. Coast Guard. The Legend-class national security cutters, considered the flagships of the U.S. Coast Guard, are capable of conducting maritime homeland security, law enforcement and national security missions.
