Navy taps BAE Systems for USS Anzio modernization

by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Dec 28, 2017
The U.S. Navy guided missile cruiser USS Anzio is to undergo six months of modernization work at a BAE Systems facility in Norfolk, Va., the company announced on Wednesday
Under a $45.3 million contract -- $53.1 million if all options are exercised -- the cruiser will receive alterations and miscellaneous repairs, including replacement of critical aluminum structures, BAE Systems said.
The work on the 567-foot ship is scheduled to start in February.
BAE's Norfolk shipyard is currently conducting long-term modernization work aboard the USS Vicksburg.
"As our team wraps up the first stage of modernization work aboard the Vicksburg, we look forward to the arrival of the Anzio soon afterwards to start its cruiser-mod program," Dave Thomas, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair, said in a press release.
"This contract, along with other recent ship repair contracts, provides important work for our shipyard team, particularly for our skilled employees who work with aluminum structures aboard Navy ships."
The USS Anzio was commissioned in May 1992. The ship is the third East Coast-based guided-missile cruiser to undergo the extensive upgrade work under the Navy's long-term cruiser modernization program.
In addition to the Vicksburg, the company's Norfolk shipyard has begun modernization work aboard the USS Gettysburg.
Huntington Ingalls contracted for Fitzgerald repairs
The deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, is worth $63 million under a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, which provides cost reimbursement for potential cost overrun fees. Generally, the reimbursement price is negotiated at the inception of the contract.
The Pentagon said the contract will provide for "initial collision ripout phase of an availability which will include a combination of maintenance, modernization, and collision repair of USS Fitzgerald."
The Navy has obligated $31.5 million in fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds to Huntington Ingalls at time of award, and the full $63 million of the contract will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
In November, investigators with the Navy concluded that the Fitzgerald collision with the cargo ship, which claimed the lives of seven U.S. sailors, was "avoidable" and the result of multiple human errors.
"Many of the decisions made that led to this incident were the result of poor judgment and decision making of the commanding officer," the report said. "That said, no single person bears full responsibility for this incident. The crew was unprepared for the situation in which they found themselves through a lack of preparation, ineffective command and control, and deficiencies in training and preparations for navigation."
Work on the contract will occur in Pascagoula, Miss., and is expected to be completed by September 2018.
Washington (UPI) Dec 22, 2017
Huntington Ingalls' shipbuilding division on Monday christened the Legend-class National Security Cutter Midgett WMSL-757 for the U.S. Coast Guard. The Legend-class national security cutters, considered the flagships of the U.S. Coast Guard, are capable of conducting maritime homeland security, law enforcement and national security missions. "We often speak of our service as a fa ... read more
