Navy taps BAE Systems for USS Anzio modernization

Washington (UPI) Dec 27, 2017 - BAE Systems has been awarded three contracts by the U.S. Navy in support of two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and an Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship.

The terms of the contracts, with a total value of more than $101 million, were announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense.

The contracts for the USS Howard and USS Oscar Austin, both of which are Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, come under firm-fixed-price agreements, meaning that potential overrun costs will not be reimbursed to BAE Systems by the U.S. government.

Work on the USS Howard will include maintenance in multiple areas of the ship, along with repairs and modernization. Built into the contract is an option that would bring the contract from $47.8 million to $66.5 million, if exercised.

Similarly, the USS Oscar Austin will undergo a combination of maintenance, modernization and repair. Like the Howard, the contract for the Oscar Austin also includes options that would bring the total value of the deal from more than $41.5 million to more than $117.1 million.

Work on the USS Howard will occur in San Diego, Calif., while work on the USS Oscar Austin will be performed in Norfolk, Va.

Work on the Howard is expected to be complete by May 2019, while the Oscar Austin will see completion in February 2019, the Pentagon said.

For the USS Champion MCM-4, the terms of that deal are under a cost-plus-award-fee, incentive-fee modification to a previously awarded contract, which is a cost-reimbursement contract where depending on the performance of BAE Systems, additional money could be gained by the defense contractor for "excellence in contract performance."

The USS Champion will be undergoing its docking phrase, with the ship receiving "depot-level maintenance, alterations, and modifications that will update and improve the ship's military and technical capabilities."

More than $101 million has been obligated to BAE at the time of awards.

General Dynamics awarded $16M contract for USS Pinckney

Washington (UPI) Dec 15, 2017 - General Dynamics has been awarded a modified contract from the U.S. Navy to support the USS Pinckney, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer.

The $16.3 million deal, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, comes under the terms of a firm-fixed-price delivery order, which modifies a previous award for selected restricted availability for the destroyer.

U.S. Navy ships routinely go through selected restricted availability, or SRA, which includes a series of maintenance, repair and upgrade efforts. The type of work during this phase can include propulsion and ship system repairs for both mechanical and electrical issues.

U.S. Navy ships undergoing SRA are often unavailable to embark on training or real world operations.

The Navy's contract with General Dynamics calls for "depot-level maintenance, alterations and modifications that will update and improve the ship's military and technical capabilities," with the ability to exercise additional work options that could bring the total value of the contract to more than $16.8 million.

Work on the contract will occur in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed by August 2018.

More than $16.3 million has been obligated to General Dynamics at the time of award from U.S. Navy fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds, coupled with other procurement funding. More than $13.4 million will expire at the end of the current fiscal year, the Pentagon said.