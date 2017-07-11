Netherlands seeks missile warning system for its helicopters

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Jul 11, 2017
The Netherlands is seeking to procure from the United States AN/AAR-57A(V)7 Common Missile Warning Systems for its Apache helicopters, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on Monday.
The proposed sale, worth $58.2 million, has passed muster with the U.S. State Department and beenreported to Congress by the DSCA, which manages the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program.
"The proposed sale will improve the Netherlands' capability to meet current and future threats and will be employed on the Netherlands' AH-64D Apache helicopters," DSCA said in a press release. "The Netherlands will use the enhanced capability to strengthen its homeland defense, deter regional threats, and provide direct support to coalition and security cooperation operations."
The proposed deal is an amendment to a previously approved sale of 33 AN/AVR-2B laser detecting sets with various support elements for $8.2 million.
The amendment adds 32 AN/AAR-57A(V)7 Common Missile Warning Systems, accessories and logistics services.
The principal contractor will be BAE Systems, DSCA said.
