Netherlands to replace ScanEagle UAV with Integrator



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Jun 7, 2017



The military of the Netherlands is replacing its ScanEagle unmanned aerial vehicle systems with Integrator UAVs from Insitu.

The Integrator is a multi-mission small UAV that carries custom payloads for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. It is the baseline aircraft for the RQ-21A Blackjack, a program of record with the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps that entered full-rate production last year.

"Whether the mission is to support boots on the ground or increase safety in commercial marketplaces, our team is dedicated to providing our customers with the solutions they need to make critical decisions," Ryan M. Hartman, president and chief executive officer at Insitu, said in a press release. "We are proud to continue to support the Royal defense forces with the capabilities they need to ensure security for the Netherlands and their global allies."

The Netherlands has operated Insitu's ScanEagle since 2012. The contract given Insitu is for three Integrators.

Each has a 40-pound payload capacity and delivers line-of-sight communications for as much as 55 nautical miles. Integrators are controlled by ICOMC2, a system which enables one operator to control multiple unmanned vehicles from a single workstation.

Insitu said it will deliver the Integrators next year.

