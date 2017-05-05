New America-class amphibious assault ship launched early



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) May 5, 2017



Huntington Ingalls Industries ship-building division is announcing that it has launched an America-class amphibious assault ship, the future USS Tripoli, from it's dry dock on Monday. The deployment was 13 weeks ahead of schedule.

"Ingalls has been the Navy's large-deck amphib builder since the early 1970s," Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said in a press release.

"Our vast knowledge and experience in the design and construction of these great ships is paying dividends -- not only for the American taxpayer, but also for the Navy-Marine Corps team and the sailors and Marines who will be operating these important warships in defense of our country," Cuccias added.

The assault vessel can carry 12 Osprey aircraft and six F-35 Lightning II's. It can also support AV-*B Harriers, Cobra attack helicopter, cargo carriers, and other equipment.

Tripoli will be the second of the America-class amphibious assault ships. It is fitted with .50 caliber machineguns and 20mm CWIS cannons.

More in the class are expected to be built in 2018, with the next named Bougainville, after the Pacific campaign in World War II.

Huntington Ingalls is currently the major manufacturer of large vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company has been delivering amphibious assault ships and light carriers since 1966.

