New French corvette passes first sea trials



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Mar 23, 2017



The first-of-class Gowind 2500 corvette by DCNS of France has successful completed its first sea trials, the company announced.

The ship, built at a company shipyard in Lorient, is destined for the Egyptian Navy.

"It is a very important moment for DCNS: the Gowind corvette designed especially for the international market is now sea proven," DCNS Marketing Vice-President Eric Chaplet said in a press release. "We are very proud to announce that, with the Gowind 2500 corvette, DCNS now has the last generation vessel to strengthen its product line geared to the international naval defense market."

The Gowind 2500 class of vessels are about 334.6 feet long, displace 2,600 tons and have a maximum speed of 25 knots. They have a range of 3,700 nautical miles when sailing at 15 knots.

The corvettes will be outfitted with the company's SETIS combat system.

DCNS said nine other Gowind corvettes are to be built in Egypt and Malaysia under a technology transfer arrangement.

