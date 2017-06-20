Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
FLOATING STEEL
New Navy transport launched
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Jun 20, 2017


The ninth Expeditionary Fast Transport for the U.S. Navy, USNS City of Bismarck, is undergoing final outfitting by Austal following its recent launch.

The Spearhead-class vessel, intended for intra-theater transport of cargo and troops, took to water at an Austal shipyard earlier this month in Mobile, Ala.

"Launching the ninth ship in the EPF production line is a great achievement for the Navy and Austal," said Capt. Henry Stevens, Strategic Theater and Sealift program manager, Program Executive Office, Ships. "Launching is a significant achievement in the production process. We'll now focus our efforts to final outfitting in preparation for trials."

According to the US Naval Sea systems Command, the City of Bismark is capable of transporting 600 short tons of cargo 1,200 nautical miles at an average speed of 35 knots.

The EPFs feature a flight deck and an off-load ramp which allow quick access ports and quays. Littoral operations and port access are further enhanced by the ship's 15-foot shallow draft, ability to interface with roll-on/roll-off discharge facilities, and ease of access to austere and deteriorated piers.

Austal delivered the eighth EPF, USNS Yuma, to the Navy in April. It's under contract for EPF 11 and 12.

EPFs are about 338 feet long, 93.6 feet in the beam, and have a speed of 49 miles an hour. Range is 1,400 miles, and it can carry about 312 soldiers.

http://www.navsea.navy.mil/Media/News/Article/1208505/usns-city-of-bismarck-epf-9-launched

FLOATING STEEL
Raytheon receives Phalanx CIWS contract
 Washington (UPI) Jun 6, 2017
 Raytheon has received a $12.5 million modification to an existing contract for the Phalanx Close-in Weapons System, or CIWS. The contract is for hardware kits and upgrades to the latest configuration of the Phalanx. Work will be performed at El Segundo, Calif. And Louisville, Ky. The program is expected to be completed by March 2019. Fiscal 2017 Navy weapons procurement funds of $12.5 m ... read more
