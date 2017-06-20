New Navy transport launched

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Jun 20, 2017
The ninth Expeditionary Fast Transport for the U.S. Navy, USNS City of Bismarck, is undergoing final outfitting by Austal following its recent launch.
The Spearhead-class vessel, intended for intra-theater transport of cargo and troops, took to water at an Austal shipyard earlier this month in Mobile, Ala.
"Launching the ninth ship in the EPF production line is a great achievement for the Navy and Austal," said Capt. Henry Stevens, Strategic Theater and Sealift program manager, Program Executive Office, Ships. "Launching is a significant achievement in the production process. We'll now focus our efforts to final outfitting in preparation for trials."
According to the US Naval Sea systems Command, the City of Bismark is capable of transporting 600 short tons of cargo 1,200 nautical miles at an average speed of 35 knots.
The EPFs feature a flight deck and an off-load ramp which allow quick access ports and quays. Littoral operations and port access are further enhanced by the ship's 15-foot shallow draft, ability to interface with roll-on/roll-off discharge facilities, and ease of access to austere and deteriorated piers.
Austal delivered the eighth EPF, USNS Yuma, to the Navy in April. It's under contract for EPF 11 and 12.
EPFs are about 338 feet long, 93.6 feet in the beam, and have a speed of 49 miles an hour. Range is 1,400 miles, and it can carry about 312 soldiers.
http://www.navsea.navy.mil/Media/News/Article/1208505/usns-city-of-bismarck-epf-9-launched
Washington (UPI) Jun 6, 2017
Raytheon has received a $12.5 million modification to an existing contract for the Phalanx Close-in Weapons System, or CIWS. The contract is for hardware kits and upgrades to the latest configuration of the Phalanx. Work will be performed at El Segundo, Calif. And Louisville, Ky. The program is expected to be completed by March 2019. Fiscal 2017 Navy weapons procurement funds of $12.5 m ... read more
Related Links
Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement