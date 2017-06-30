Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















UAV NEWS
New Reaper drone variant performs first combat mission
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Jun 30, 2017


The U.S. Air Force reported Thursday that its new Block 5 variant of the MQ-9 Reaper drone has performed its first combat mission against Islamist terrorists.

The recent 16-hour sortie, flown June 23 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, involved the unmanned aerial vehicle dropping a GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munitions bomb and firing two AGM-114 Hellfire missiles in support of ground forces in the Middle East.

Operation Inherent Resolve is the U.S. military name given to operations against ISIS fighters.

"Working in conjunction with coalition joint terminal attack controllers, other MQ-9 aircraft and crews, our aircrews employed two Hellfires and one GBU-38," Maj. Dan, the 432nd Wing director of operations, said in a press release. "All three strikes met the ground force commander's intent and destroyed two defensive fighting positions, two vehicles and one mortar tube."

The Block 5 MQ-9 has an enhanced electrical and communications systems that allows the use of better software and hardware upgrades for future.

The variant also features the new Block 30 cockpit that required different training for aircrews on the ground.

The new MQ-9 aircraft arrived at Creech Air Force Base in Nevada late February and quickly received modifications, such as changes to the battery cables and enhanced generator control units. In May, these MQ-9s were flown locally at Creech AFB to test airworthiness and then shipped to the area of responsibility for Operation Inherent Resolve.

UAV NEWS
Smart Quadcopters Find their Way without Human Help or GPS
 Washington DC (SPX) Jun 29, 2017
 Phase 1 of DARPA's Fast Lightweight Autonomy (FLA) program concluded recently following a series of obstacle-course flight tests in central Florida. Over four days, three teams of DARPA-supported researchers huddled under shade tents in the sweltering Florida sun, fine-tuning their sensor-laden quadcopter unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) during the intervals between increasingly difficult runs. ... read more
Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

UAV NEWS
Lockheed Martin receives contract modification for UAE THAAD

 Boecore awarded contract for ballistic missile launch warning system

 S. Koreans march to protest US missile defence system

 Suspected N.Korea drone filmed missile defence site: Seoul
UAV NEWS
RAMSYS GmbH awarded RAM missile contract

 IAI test fires new surface-to-surface missile

 Raytheon, Kongsberg to bid for Navy missile contract

 New SM-6 missile variant to begin at-sea testing
UAV NEWS
Leonardo, Hensoldt awarded $323 million U.K. IFF contract

 Smart Quadcopters Find their Way without Human Help or GPS

 China drone king turns to farming

 Rockwell Collins to supply avionics for General Atomics MQ-9B
UAV NEWS
Harris Corp. awarded Special Forces radio contract

 Airbus provides German troops with support communications at 15 sites worldwide

 Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment
UAV NEWS
Switzerland orders Saab's anti-tank weapon

 Denmark contracts with General Dynamics for EAGLE armored ATVs

 Four companies receive contracts for non-lethal weapons development

 BAE, Leonardo partner on precision-guided artillery ammunition
UAV NEWS
House Appropriations defense subcommittee bill could mean more ships, planes

 Defense spending by European NATO countries to rise in 2017

 Weapons found after shots fired in oil field: Saudi

 Mattis, Dunford press Congress for increased, stable budgets
UAV NEWS
Massive military parade for Xi as Hong Kong activists freed

 Beijing's South China Sea outposts nearly set for missile deployment

 Under US pressure, UN agrees on deep cuts to peacekeeping

 Australia accused of spying on China: Chinese media
UAV NEWS
Chemists perform surgery on nanoparticles

 Silver atom nanoclusters could become efficient biosensors

 Superconducting nanowire memory cell, miniaturized technology

 Nanotechnology reveals hidden depths of bacterial 'machines'



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement