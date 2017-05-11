Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
New S.Korean president talks to China, Japan leaders
 By Jung Ha-Won
 Seoul (AFP) May 11, 2017


Moon, Trump agree on close cooperation on N. Korea: Seoul
Seoul (AFP) May 10, 2017 - South Korea's new President Moon Jae-In and US President Donald Trump agreed Wednesday on "close cooperation" in dealing with North Korea's nuclear weapons programme, Seoul's presidential office said.

In their first phone call since Moon's inauguration, the two leaders "agreed on close cooperation in resolving security concerns on the Korean peninsula including North Korea's nuclear ambitions," the Blue House said in a statement.

Calling Pyongyang's atomic weapons programme a "a difficult problem that can be solved", Trump invited Moon to visit the United States "as early as possible", according to the statement.

Moon was sworn in Wednesday, just a day after a landslide election victory following the ouster of his predecessor Park Geun-Hye over a massive corruption scandal.

Moon backs engagement with the nuclear-armed North in the quest for peace -- in contrast to the threatening rhetoric from the Trump administration in recent weeks -- and has immediately declared his willingness to visit Pyongyang.

"If needed I will fly to Washington immediately," Moon said in an inauguration speech after taking the oath of office in front of lawmakers at Seoul's National Assembly building.

"I will also go to Beijing and Tokyo and even Pyongyang in the right circumstances."

But Trump recently appeared to offer the prospect of a diplomatic off-ramp last week, saying he would be "honored" to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un under the right conditions.

South Korea's new president Moon Jae-In spoke to the leaders of China and Japan Thursday, hours after a telephone call with his US counterpart Donald Trump, officials said, as he began shaping his approach to the nuclear-armed North.

Moon favours engagement with Pyongyang to bring it to the negotiating table, unlike his conservative predecessors and the US Trump administration, which backs stronger sanctions and has threatened military action.

But Moon also has to navigate a complex web of regional issues.

Beijing -- the North's biggest trade partner and diplomatic protector -- is infuriated over the deployment of a US missile defence system in the South, and Seoul is embroiled in a row with fellow US ally Tokyo over wartime history.

Moon had a 40-minute conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, his spokesman Yoon Young-Chan told reporters, with the two agreeing denuclearising Pyongyang was a "common goal" between them.

China and South Korea enjoyed an increasingly warm relationship early in the tenure of Moon's predecessor Park Geun-Hye, drawn together by shared historical differences with Japan.

But ties have plummeted. Beijing sees the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, newly installed in the South intended to guard against threats from the North, as a threat to its own military capabilities and has slapped a series of measures against South Korean businesses seen as economic retaliation.

Moon called for "dialogue along with sanctions and pressure" on the North, Yoon said, and -- echoing the United States' line -- suggested that Beijing should do more to tame Pyongyang.

Moon has previously expressed ambivalence over the THAAD system and told Xi he was "well aware" of Chinese concerns about it.

The two leaders agreed to exchange special envoys "at an early date", with Moon proposing sending a separate delegation to Beijing and Xi inviting him to visit, Yoon said.

- Comfort women -

Seoul and former colonial power Tokyo are both targeted by the North, but are in dispute over history and Park did not visit Japan while in office.

But in a 25-minute conversation, Moon and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said they hoped to meet at an early date and exchanged invitations to visit, according to both sides.

Historical issues should be overcome "wisely" and not hamper the countries' relationship or efforts to deal with the North, the Blue House quoted Moon as saying.

Mainstream historians say up to 200,000 women, mostly from Korea but also China and other parts of Asia, were forced to work in Japanese military brothels during World War II.

The plight of the "comfort women" has marred relations for decades but the two governments reached a "final and irreversible" agreement in late 2015, with Japan offering an apology and a payment to survivors.

But Korean critics said Japan did not go far enough under the deal, and earlier this year Tokyo recalled its ambassador over a statue symbolising the comfort women installed outside its consulate in Busan.

Moon told Abe that most Koreans could not accept the agreement, according to the Blue House, while Japan's top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said Abe told him it was "extremely important" to implement it.

The phone calls came a day after Moon and US President Donald Trump agreed on "close cooperation" over the North's nuclear ambitions in their first conversation Wednesday night.

The US is the South's security guarantor and has 28,500 troops stationed in the country, but Seoul was startled when Trump suggested it should pay for the $1 billion THAAD system.

The North has staged two atomic tests and dozens of missile launches since the start of last year in its quest to develop a way to deliver a nuclear warhead to "imperialist enemy" the US.

Tensions have been running high with rhetoric intensifying on both sides, but Trump recently softened his posture, saying he would be "honoured" to meet the North's leader Kim Jong-Un.

North Korea last week accused the CIA of plotting with the South to assassinate Kim using a biochemical weapon, an allegation impossible to verify -- and following the killing of his half-brother Kim Jong-Nam in Malaysia with a banned nerve agent, a murder widely blamed on Pyongyang.

The North's vice foreign minister Han Song-Ryol briefed foreign diplomats in Pyongyang Thursday on the alleged plot, calling it "the most vicious challenge and a declaration of war".

NUKEWARS
S. Korea's Moon sworn in, says willing to go to North
 Seoul (AFP) May 10, 2017
 South Korea's new president was sworn in on Wednesday, just a day after a landslide election victory, and immediately declared his willingness to visit Pyongyang amid high tensions with the nuclear-armed North. Left-leaning Moon Jae-In, a former human rights lawyer, backs engagement with North Korea in the quest for peace - in contrast to the threatening rhetoric from the Trump administrati ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
Russia's RS-28 Sarmat ICBM: Hypersonic Disaster for US Missile Defense Shield

 China demands halt to US missile shield in S.Korea

 THAAD missile defense system now operational in S. Korea

 Seoul rejects Trump demand it pays for missile system
NUKEWARS
Purchase of S-400 From Russia 'Might Signal Turkey's Estrangement From NATO'

 Tokyo subway halt for 10 minutes over NKorea scare

 Sweden orders additional anti-ship missiles from Saab

 SM-6 missile completes final round of tests
NUKEWARS
US Air Force Space Shuttle X-37B Finally Unmasked

 Newest Secret US Spacecraft Returns to Earth After Over 700 Days in Space

 US drone back on Earth after nearly two years in space

 Airbus creates new commercial drone services start-up "Airbus Aerial"
NUKEWARS
Elbit Systems receives Brazilian contract for C4ISR

 Genereal Dynamics stages successful test of military 4G network

 Israel orders satellite-on-the-go for military vehicles

 Information Assurance: The U.S. Military's Growing Need for What Commercial SATCOM Providers Offer
NUKEWARS
Germany to reactivate Leopard 2 tanks

 Engility to continue support for DITRA

 Cubic Global Defense to provide training support services for British army

 Rheinmetall picks armaments services supplier Australian vehicle contract
NUKEWARS
Dutch court jails Charles Taylor arms-supplier for 19 years

 Canada moves to join treaty curbing foreign arms sales

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms
NUKEWARS
U.S. military launches Operation Northern Edge

 France's Macron seen as UN ally

 China rebuffs UN criticism of lawyer's detention

 Philippines, US launch scaled-down military exercises
NUKEWARS
Scientists set record resolution for drawing at the one-nanometer length scale

 X-ray microscope optics resolve 50-nm features while eliminating chromatic aberrations

 Self-assembled nanostructures can be selectively controlled

 Nanotubes that build themselves



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement