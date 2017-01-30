Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















UAV NEWS
New SkyGuardian variant of Predator B drone announced
 by Richard Tomkins
 San Diego (UPI) Jan 30, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

SkyGuardian, a new variant of the Predator B unmanned aerial system that meets international standards for flying in civilian airspace, has been launched.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. said the "Type-Certifiable" variant is fully compliant with NATO's UAV System Airworthiness Requirements (defined in STANAG 4671) and Britain's DEFSTAN 00-970 standards.

The company also collaborated with the German Military Aviation Authority in developing the aircraft.

"The SkyGuardian name reflects the system's role in protecting ground forces, as well as its performance of non-military missions like border-surveillance, maritime patrol, and relief over-watch in cases of natural disaster," said Linden Blue, chief executive officer of GA-ASI.

The system, developed over five years, SkyGuardian has a flight endurance of more than 35 hours and has a speed of more than 210 knots. It is capable of flying higher than 46,000 feet.

The SkyGuardian can carry a variety of sensor and communications payloads and can transmit high-resolution video to manned aircraft and ground forces.

GA-ASI said it is building three company-owned aircraft, along with two airframes designed specifically for full-scale fatigue and static testing. It expects to deliver the first production SkyGuardian in 2018.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
UAV NEWS
Germany extends Heron drone lease contract
 Bonn, Germany (UPI) Jan 26, 2017
 The German military has signed a one-year lease extension with Airbus DS Airborne Solutions for the Heron 1 reconnaissance drone system used in Afghanistan. The lease extension contract is worth about $37.5 million, the Bundeswehr said. German troops are part of an international military effort to help Afghanistan in its battle against Islamist Taliban insurgents. The Heron unman ... read more

UAV NEWS
S-500 to strengthen Russia's 'air defense system for the 21 Century'

 SBIRS Missile Warning Satellite Responding to Ground Control

 Israel Introduces Arrow-3 Missile Interceptor System

 Israel army gets new ballistic missile interceptors
UAV NEWS
Pakistan test-fires long-range Ababeel missile

 EU court rejects Russian missile-maker sanctions appeal

 Raytheon wins $235 million SM-6 production contract

 B-52 bomber drops unarmed nuclear cruise missiles in demo
UAV NEWS
Germany extends Heron drone lease contract

 AUDS counter-UAV system achieves TRL-9 status

 GenDyn offers Bluefin SandShark mini-drone for sale online

 UAV performs first ever perched landing using machine learning algorithms
UAV NEWS
Phasor teams with Thales to develop advanced broadband Smart Terminal

 Airbus to supply French satellite communication systems

 Northrop Grumman receives $140m BACN contract modification

 Sharing battlefield information at multiple classification levels via mobile handheld devices
UAV NEWS
Rheinmetall, Steyr Mannlicher announce new assault rifle

 U.S. Army tests Stryker with 30mm cannon

 BAE Systems producing howitzers for India

 Pentagon chief holds fast against torture
UAV NEWS
Egypt's military to form pharmaceutical company

 Canada sidelines a top admiral amid reports of leaks

 Rolls-Royce to pay 671 pounds million in bribery settlement

 Leonardo forms new U.K. company, consolidates businesses
UAV NEWS
NATO says Montenegro membership to send 'clear signal'

 US faces stiff China pushback in S. China Sea

 China says it will not back down on South China Sea

 Trump aide: media is 'opposition,' should shut up
UAV NEWS
NIST updates 'sweet' 1950s separation method to clean nanoparticles from organisms

 Nanocavity and atomically thin materials advance tech for chip-scale light sources

 Ultra-precise chip-scale sensor detects unprecedentedly small changes at the nanoscale

 New low-cost technique converts bulk alloys to oxide nanowires



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement